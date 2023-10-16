Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Australia and Sri Lanka, two teams that have made stuttering starts to their campaigns, are set to lock horns in Match 13 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. The upcoming match is scheduled to be played on Monday, October 16.

Australia and Sri Lanka have played two games each but are winless in the tournament so far. Both sides have all the ingredients to go deep into the competition but have failed to make an impact.

The Pat Cummins-led team played their opening game against India, where they lost by six wickets before enduring a hammering at the hands of South Africa by a huge margin of 134 runs.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, were beaten by South Africa in their World Cup opener by 102 runs before they lost by six wickets to Pakistan. Moreover, the Lankan team have also been dealt a huge blow as their skipper, Dasun Shanaka, has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to a thigh injury.

Before the Australia vs Sri Lanka match gets underway, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, live streaming details, and weather forecast for this 2023 World Cup match.

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup Match Details

Match: Australia vs Sri Lanka, Match 14, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 16, 2023, Monday; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The upcoming game will be only the second 2023 ODI World Cup match in Lucknow. The venue hosted the the game between Australia and South Africa on October 12.

The last tie at the venue saw South Africa pile up a first-innings total of 311/7. However, as the match progressed the bowlers seemed to find grip off the deck. Moreover, the pace bowlers had enough help under the light.

The average total in the first innings across five ODIs has been 228.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

Expect scorching heat in the evening at the Ekana Stadium on Monday. The team bowling first could struggle in the field as the temperature during the day is expected to be around 35 degrees.

It is unlikely to rain with no cloud cover to provide respite. The humidity is expected to be around 36 per cent. The temperature will drop down to 28 degrees when the sun sets.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Australia Probable XI

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglish (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c&wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha/Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madhushanka

Australia vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

Australia will look to kickstart their campaign [Getty Images]

Although both Australia and Sri Lanka are yet to open their accounts in the tournament, the Men in Yellow are expected to clinch the game. Australia have already played a game in Lucknow and should adapt better to the conditions.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be without their talismanic skipper Dasun Shanaka, who has been ruled out of the ongoing tournament. Sri Lanka have never been without Shanaka as their skipper since 2021 in ODIs.

After their humiliating loss against South Africa, Australia will be rearing to make a statement on Monday and will be eyeing to kickstart their campaign against Sri Lanka.

Prediction: Australia to win against Sri Lanka in today's World Cup match.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).