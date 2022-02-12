Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the five-match T20I series between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played on February 13 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Australia currently lead the series 1-0, having secured a 20-run win in the first game by DLS method.

Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first in that match. They had a decent start as the hosts only managed to score 37 in the powerplay. Ben McDermott and debutant Josh Inglis put on a 50-run stand before the Lankans roared back to restrict the hosts to 149/9.

Sri Lanka didn’t have the best of starts to the chase, losing two early wickets inside the first six overs. Pathum Nissanka led the recovery work but the required run rate kept climbing and built pressure on them, resulting in frequent dismissals. The Aussies restricted the Lankan side to 122/8 to win the game.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Sri Lanka tour of Australia, 2022

Date and Time: February 13th 2022, Sunday, 01:40 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Australia vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at Sydney Cricket Ground is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The seamers will get some early movement with the new ball and the batters need to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sydney is expected to hover between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Australia

Ben McDermott scored his maiden T20I fifty and a cameo from Marcus Stoinis (30 off 17 balls) helped them put up 149 on the board in the first game of the series. Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa picked up four and three wickets respectively to defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Aaron Finch (c), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka

A brilliant Wanindu Hasaranga finished with three wickets as they restricted the hosts to 149. Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 36 but a lack of contribution from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 20 runs.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando

Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Having won the first T20I convincingly, Australia will be high on confidence. The Lankan side need to fire in unison to bounce back and level the series. Their batters, especially, have to put in a better performance in the second T20I.

Australia look a settled unit and have the winning momentum behind them. They are likely to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Australia to win this encounter.

Australia vs Sri Lanka live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

