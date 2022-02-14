Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The third game of the five-match T20I series between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played on February 15. The action now shifts to the capital city down under as the Manuka Oval in Canberra will host the third T20I.

The Aussies won the first T20I convincingly but the Lankan side came back strong in the second T20I as we saw a close encounter at the SCG. It went down to a Super Over and the hosts managed to sneak past the finish line to lead the series by a 2-0 margin.

After being put in to bat, the Aussies scored 164 in their 20 overs, losing six wickets. Josh Inglis top-scored for the hosts with 48, with the Lankan bowlers bowling brilliantly throughout their innings.

However, what followed was a disappointing effort from their batters as they failed to adapt to the conditions. Only Pathum Nissanka, who scored 73 runs, performed with the bat to help his side get closer to the target.

They kept losing wickets but eventually Dushmantha Chameera hit a boundary off the last ball of the game to force the Super Over. Josh Hazlewood was handed the responsibility of bowling the super over and he didn't disappoint as he conceded only five runs.

Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell ensured the Aussies chased down the total on the third ball to seal the game. Given how the series has panned out so far, expect another cracking game on Tuesday.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Sri Lanka forced a Super Over but Australia came out on top #AUSvSL Sri Lanka forced a Super Over but Australia came out on top #AUSvSL

Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Sri Lanka tour of Australia, 2022.

Date and Time: February 15th 2022, Tuesday, 01:40 PM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at Manuka Oval is good for batting as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat and will allow some free scoring at the start. However, the spinners will have an impact as the surface tends to get a bit slower as the game progresses.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Sydney are expected to range between 13 and 31 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted and we expect a full game to be played on Tuesday.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Australia

Josh Inglis looked good during his 48-run knock as it helped them score 164 in their 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood picked up three wickets with the ball. Hazlewood bowled brilliantly in the Super Over as well, conceding only five runs as their batters then chased it down with ease to seal a cracking game.

Probable XI

Aaron Finch (c), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka

Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted the hosts to 164. Pathum Nissanka led the charge with the bat, scoring 73 at the top of the order as it helped them force the game into a Super Over.

A disappointing effort from their batters in the Super Over meant Hasaranga was asked to defend just six runs. He understandably couldn't do so and the visitors lost the game.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

The Aussies have been good in the first two games of the series and are on the brink of a series win. Meanwhile, the Lankan side have failed to fire in unison and need to be on their toes in the third game to keep the series alive.

The hosts look like a more settled unit and we expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Australia to win this encounter.

Australia vs Sri Lanka live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Will Adam Zampa pick two or more wickets? Yes No 5 votes so far