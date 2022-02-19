Australia vs Sri Lanka, 5th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Australia will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the fifth T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Sunday, February 20. The hosts have been impressive throughout the series so far, having taken an unassailable 4-0 lead. They have impressed in both batting and bowling.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have played some quality cricket in the series, but lacked the composure and luck to close out games. Their batting has clicked more often than not, and their bowling has been clinical.

In the fourth T20I, the visitors scored 139 after batting first. Pathum Nissanka was the irtop-scorer, scoring a 40-ball 46. Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis played crucial cameos. Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson claimed two wickets apiece, while Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa accounted for one scalp apiece.

Defending a modest total, the Sri Lankan bowlers started off well, making early inroads. However, Glenn Maxwell (39-ball 48) and Josh Inglis (20-ball 40) put the hosts back in control.

Lahiru Kumara claimed two wickets, while Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmanta Chameera claimed a wicket apiece. Eventually, Australia got over the line with six wickets and 11 deliveries to spare.

Match Details

Match: Australia vs Sri Lanka, 5th T20I.

Date: February 20, 2022.

Time: 11:40 AM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Pitch Report

The track at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is a good one. The pitch is expected to assist batters, who can play their shots after a watchful start. Pacers could dictate terms on this surface, though. The team winning the toss could chase first on this surface.

Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to greet both teams at the venue. The temperature on matchday is expected to range between 13 and 24 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected during the day.

Probable XIs

Australia

Ben McDermott, Ashton Agar, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson.

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Australia have been the dominant side, and have played clinical cricket throughout the series. They have the perfect combination of youth and match-winners, and are likely to win again on Sunday.

Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

