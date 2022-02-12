Australia vs Sri Lanka prediction: Who will win the 2nd T20I?

Australia and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the second game of the five-match T20I series on Sunday, February 13. The Sydney Cricket Ground is set to host the exciting clash.

The Aussies, led by Aaron Finch, weren't quite as dominant in their opening T20I against Sri Lanka. But they were good enough to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the series with a 20-run win.

Ben McDermott was in ominous form while playing for the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL. The right-hander carried his form and scored 53 off 41 with the help of two fours and three sixes against Sri Lanka.

McDermott and Josh Inglis put on 50 runs for the second wicket after the hosts lost their skipper Finch early in the innings. Wanindu Hasaranga castled Finch earlier on.

Inglis scored 23 runs before Chamika Karunaratne rattled his woodwork. Prior to the game, Glenn Maxwell averaged over 90 against the Lankans in T20Is, but he couldn't cross the single digit mark this time around. Steve Smith also got out cheaply to Hasaranga.

Hasaranga was the pick of the Lankan bowlers with three wickets for 38 runs. Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando and Karunaratne picked up two wickets apiece. Marcus Stoinis' timely 17-ball 30 helped the Aussies register a score of 149 for nine on the board.

The Lankans, led by Dasun Shanaka, could hardly get going in the run-chase. Opener Pathum Nissanka scored 36 runs off 37 balls with five fours and one six before Adam Zampa removed him from the crease. Danushka Gunathilaka and Avishka Fernando couldn't make any impact on the game.

Charith Asalanka and Hasaranga got starts before perishing. Skipper Shanaka was nipped out by Josh Hazlewood. In the end, Dinesh Chandimal scored an unbeaten 25 off 16 with three fours and one six, but his effort went in vain.

Hazlewood was the pick of the Aussie bowlers as he finished with figures of 4-0-12-4. Zampa also performed well with four wickets. Mitchell Starc went for 41 in four overs.

Will Sri Lanka (SL) beat Australia (AUS) in the second T20I?

Australia v Sri Lanka - T20 Series: Game 1

Australia weren't at their very best last time, but they got over the line. The Lankans looked a tad out of sorts, especially in the batting department. Moreover, the Aussies have won their last six T20Is against Lanka. So, Australia will go into the next game as favorites.

Prediction: Australia to win the match.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

