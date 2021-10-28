Australia vs Sri Lanka Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

For a team that has won so many ICC trophies over the years, Australia have been strangely understated both in the lead-up to and during the 2021 T20 World Cup. A dismal run of T20I results ensured that they didn't enter the tournament as one of the favorites, and several players being out of form didn't help matters either.

But against a strong opposition in South Africa, Australia held their nerve to prove that there might just be more to the team than meets the eye. The Kangaroos will have the chance to establish themselves as prime contenders to seal a semi-final spot if they beat Sri Lanka on Thursday, October 27 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Like Australia, Sri Lanka won their opening game of the T20 World Cup against a tricky opposition. A blistering innings from Charith Asalanka and a useful cameo from Bhanuka Rajapaksa seemed to usher in a new era of bold Sri Lankan batting as Bangladesh lost a game many thought they'd edge ahead in.

Australia and Sri Lanka have a long and storied history in World Cups, and the rivalry will write a new chapter on Thursday. Which team can keep their unbeaten record in the Super 12 of the 2021 T20 World Cup intact?

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka's fearsome bowling attack awaits unpredictable Australia

Glenn Maxwell is Australia's talisman in the middle order at the T20 World Cup

Australia captain Aaron Finch seemed to have thrown his cards far away from his chest by claiming that his team would go in with Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh as the fifth bowler, but he sprung more than one surprise against South Africa. Not only did he play Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the playing XI for the first time in several years by dropping Ashton Agar, but he also churned out four overs from Glenn Maxwell.

While Australia weren't totally comfortable in the run-chase and needed late knocks from Stoinis and Matthew Wade to get over the line, the clarity of their approach was evident. The Kangaroos' faith in Maxwell and their pace trio paid dividends, although they will want to put in an improved batting performance.

Australia's batting woes stem from the top, with Finch and David Warner yet to contribute in the T20 World Cup. Mitchell Marsh's exceptional form in the T20I series against Bangladesh has waned since, leaving a far from solid top three. Although Steve Smith and Maxwell have done well in the recent past, Australia need their top order to deliver against a potent Sri Lanka bowling attack.

Sri Lanka should ideally have Maheesh Theekshana, who missed the previous game with a side strain, back against Australia. But even if they don't, the pace duo of Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha Chameera, combined with the guile of Wanindu Hasaranga, should keep the Aussies on their toes.

Kusal Perera appeared to strike form in the final first-round game, but the opening match of the Super 12 hinted at it being a flash in the pan. However, with Asalanka and Rajapaksa showing signs of impeccable form, Sri Lanka will fancy their chances of an upset in Dubai.

While Sri Lanka can't be counted out, Australia should be able to notch up their second win of this year's T20 World Cup, especially if Theekshana isn't fit. The Kangaroos' weakness against spin may not be adequately exploited by just one spinner in Hasaranga, while their pace trio won't be easy to handle for Sri Lanka, who are far more comfortable against spin.

Unless someone like Asalanka or Hasaranga can come up with an odds-defying performance, Sri Lanka might suffer their first loss of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Prediction: Australia to win Match 22 of the T20 World Cup

Edited by Sai Krishna