Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Australia and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a five-match T20I series, starting February 11, 2022. The matches will be held at Sydney Cricket Ground, Manuka Oval and Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sri Lanka have announced a strong 20-member squad for this series. As many as nine new players have been added to the squad from the one that was part of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Akila Dananjaya have been axed.

Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama and Shiran Fernando have been included in the squad. Lasith Malinga has been appointed bowling strategy coach for this series.

Australia have many strong names in their squad as well. However, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner have been rested for the series, with Ben McDermott getting a call-up.

Daniel Sams has been the latest addition to the squad. Travis Head will miss the initial three T20Is due to his Sheffield Shield commitments but will be available for the final two T20is.

Head-to-head record: Australia vs Sri Lanka in T20Is

Australia and Sri Lanka have played a total of 17 T20Is against each other so far. Australia have won nine matches while Sri Lanka have emerged victorious in eight. Australia will enter the series as the favorites as they know the conditions pretty well.

The last time these two sides met was at the T20 World Cup 2021 when the Men in Yellow came out on top by seven wickets.

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st T20I: February 11

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 1:40 PM

2nd T20I: February 13

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 1:40 PM

3rd T20I: February 15

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 1:40 PM

4th T20I: February 18

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 1:40 PM

5th T20I: February 20

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 11:40 AM

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the AUS vs SL T20I series here.

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the AUS vs SL T20I series:

India: Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv

Australia: Fox Sports

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2022: Squads

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Sams, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (C), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shiran Fernando

