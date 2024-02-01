Australia vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Australia will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday, February 2, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. This series is a part of the West Indies tour of Australia consisting of two Test matches and three T20Is. The Test series ended on a margin of 1-1 after West Indies achieved a historical win at The Gabba in the second Test.

Australia will be playing an ODI game for the first time following their triumph in the ODI World Cup last year. Steve Smith will lead the side in the absence of Pat Cummins.

A lot of new faces have been added to the squad for this series. Australia will need a solid contender to replace David Warner at the top as he has announced his retirement from ODI cricket.

West Indies last played an ODI series against England and won the three-match series by 2-1 margin. Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, and Sherfane Rutherford are playing in different T20 leagues and have not been named in the squad. Shai Hope will continue to lead the side, while Alzarri Joseph has been named his deputy.

Australia vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Australia vs West Indies, 1st ODI, West Indies tour of Australia 2024

Date and Time: February 2, 2024, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head

Australia and West Indies have played a total of 143 ODI matches against each other. Australia have been victorious in 76 matches, while the West Indies have won 61.

Matches Played: 143

Australia: 76

West Indies: 61

No result: 3

Tied: 3

Australia vs West Indies Pitch Report

The surface at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will likely have a lot to offer to the batters in this match. The average first innings score in the last five ODI matches here has been 275 runs. The team bowling first have won three out of the last five matches here and hence, the team winning the toss might look to bowl.

Australia vs West Indies Weather Report

The weather is predicted to remain cloudy at the start of this match and might become clear during the last few hours. The temperature is likely to drop as the match progresses and might reach below 15 degrees.

Australia vs West Indies Probable XIs

Australia

Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Lance Morris

West Indies

Alick Athanaze, Kjorn Ottle, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas

Australia vs West Indies Match Prediction

Both teams have a number of new faces in the squad who will be looking to make their mark. Toss might play a key factor in this game.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

