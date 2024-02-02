Australia vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Australia will lock horns with West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Sunday, February 4.

Shifting our focus to the first ODI, West Indies batted first and racked up a total of 231 runs in 48.4 overs. No. 3 batter Keacy Carty smacked an 88-run knock in 108 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

Roston Chase scored 59 crucial runs in the middle and death overs to steady things for the Caribbean side. Xavier Bartlett was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul, conceding 17 runs in nine overs.

In response, Travis Head departed early, scoring just four runs. However, Josh Inglis (65), Cameron Green (77*), and Steve Smith (79*) steered their side to victory in just 38.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

With a dominant victory to start the series, Men in Yellow, led by Steve Smith, would be eyeing to continue their dominance and add another big win to seal the series with one game to go.

Australia vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Australia vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, West Indies tour of Australia

Date and Time: Sunday, February 4, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head

Australia and West Indies have clashed against each other in ODIs on 144 instances with Australia bagging 77 wins while West Indies secured 61 victories. Interestingly three matches ended in a tie and as many games ended without a result.

Matches Played: 144

Australia: 77

West Indies: 61

Tied: 3

No Result: 3

Australia vs West Indies Pitch Report

Sydney Cricket Ground usually offers batters a lot of assistance right from the initial overs. Pacers have taken 1571 wickets compared to 458 by spinners in 160 ODIs played at this venue. The highest ODI score posted at this venue is 408/5 by South Africa against WI in 2015.

Australia vs West Indies Weather Report

The weather in Sydney is expected to be mostly cloudy with the temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius. Overcast conditions are likely to assist pacers initially in the game.

Australia vs West Indies Probable XIs

Australia

Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Steven Smith (c), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris, Adam Zampa

West Indies

Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Hayden Walsh, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

Australia vs West Indies Match Prediction

Australia displayed sheer dominance with both bat and ball in the first ODI. They have an exceptional all-round unit and are anticipated to go into this game unchanged and continue similar dominant gameplay.

Prediction: Australia to take a 2-0 lead and win the series.

Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

