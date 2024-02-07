Australia vs West Indies T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

After the completion of the Test and ODI series, the West Indies tour of Australia has reached the last phase. The two teams will feature in a three-match T20I series, starting on Friday, February 9. Hobart, Adelaide, and Perth will host these three matches.

The two-match Test series ended in a draw after West Indies won the second Test at The Gabba. Australia whitewashed West Indies in the three-match ODI series. Australia won the third ODI by eight wickets after chasing down the target of 87 runs in just 6.5 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia in this series. The likes of Tim David, David Warner, and Marcus Stoinis have made it to the squad. The trio were playing in different T20 leagues going on currently.

Glenn Maxwell, who was rested from the ODI series, has been included in the squad. Travis Head was selected for this series earlier but has now been rested and will play in the T20I series against New Zealand this month. Matthew Short sustained a low-grade hamstring injury in the second ODI against West Indies and has been replaced by Aaron Hardie in the T20I squad. Nathan Ellis, who is still recovering from a rib injury, also finds a place in the T20I squad.

Rovman Powell will lead the West Indies in this series, with Shai Hope as his deputy. Hope led the team in the ODI series. Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Oshane Thomas were a part of the ODI squad as well. Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell are also there in the squad and had decent outings in the T20 leagues they were playing in recently.

Australia vs West Indies Head to Head in T20Is:

Australia and West Indies have played a total of 19 T20I matches so far against each other. Australia have won nine matches, while West Indies have been victorious on 10 occasions. West Indies have won just a single game in their last five outings against Australia in this format.

Matches Played: 19

Australia Won: 9

West Indies Won: 10

Australia vs West Indies T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, February 9

Match 1: Australia vs West Indies, Bellerive Oval, Hobart - 1:30 pm

Sunday, February 11

Match 2: Australia vs West Indies, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - 1:30 pm

Tuesday, February 13

Match 3: Australia vs West Indies, Perth Stadium, Perth - 1:30 pm

Australia vs West Indies T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Australia vs West Indies T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Australia

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies

Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

