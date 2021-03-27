Players to watch out for during Australia women's tour of New Zealand

Australia will travel to New Zealand for their first international assignment since October 2020. The tour, comprising of 3 T20Is followed by 3 ODIs, will kick-start on March 28 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Both sides boast some of the biggest names in women’s cricket and with plenty at stake, the series is expected to be a cracker. In this article, we look at players who are expected to make a difference in the upcoming series.

5. Amy Satterthwaite

Amy Satterthwaite celebrates her century against England.

Amy Satterthwaite was the lone bright spark in the recent white-ball home series against England. Although New Zealand failed to win both the ODI and T20I series, the top-order batter was the highest scorer for the hosts, scoring a well-composed century in the final ODI to guide New Zealand to victory.

New Zealand will hope the left-hander carries on from where she left off, and anchors the batting in the series against Australia. Satterthwaite is also a handy off-spinner who has the knack of picking wickets at regular intervals, and has the reputation of breaking crucial partnerships.

4. Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry in action during the WNCL.

Back in the national team after recuperating from a hamstring tear, world number one ODI all-rounder Ellyse Perry will be representing Australia for the first time since March 2020.

Perry, who featured in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) earlier this summer, had a decent outing scoring 390 runs from 13 matches at an average of 49. She also picked up eight wickets with the ball.

The Australian sensation, who has made minor adjustments to her bowlling run-up following her injury, will be looking to hit the ground running after being out of action for a significant amount of time.

3. Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr will be crucial to New Zealand's hopes of an upset against Australia.

Amelia Kerr has taken giant strides in international cricket since making her debut for New Zealand in 2016 as a 16-year-old. The leg-spinning all-rounder was the highest wicket-taker in the last white-ball series played between the two sides in October 2020.

The 20-year-old managed to scalp 9 wickets in 6 matches then, and was the most successful bowler from either side. Kerr was in magnificent form with both bat and ball in this year’s Women’s Super Smash, belting 361 runs in 11 innings, while also picking up 14 wickets.

2. Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney's contributions at the top of the order could prove crucial if Australia are to run away with the series.

Beth Mooney has consistently been getting runs, and has been in prolific form over the past year. The southpaw was adjusted the 'Player of the Tournament’ in the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. She then followed it up with 551 runs in 14 matches in the WBBL, ending the tournament as the highest run-getter.

The Aussie opener recently smacked a record 163 off 139 balls in the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL). The Australians will hope that Mooney continues her red-hot form, and regularly gets them off to good starts at the top.

1. Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine will be looking to make a big impact when she leads her team out against Australia.

Sophie Devine is a fulcrum of the New Zealand lineup. The all-rounder was in spectacular form during the Women’s Super Smash competition this year, scoring a whopping 434 runs in just 8 innings at a stellar strike-rate of 165.

Although Devine had a tough series against England, her recent knocks of 74 and 97 runs in New Zealand's domestic one-day competition will hold her in good stead. Devine will look to get back to her devastating best and star for New Zealand in the upcoming series against Australia.