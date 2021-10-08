Australia Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the three-match T20I series between Australia Women and India Women will be played on October 9. The Carrara Oval in Queensland will host this exciting contest.

The first game of the T20I series was washed out due to rain. Only 15.2 overs were possible on Thursday until rain arrived and washed out the remaining match. The Indian women had displayed brilliant batting up until that point and will be disappointed not being able to complete the match.

Australian women's skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl first. Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana got off to a flyer but twin strikes from Ashleigh Gardner dented their progress. Jemimah Rodrigues who didn’t feature in any of the games on this tour, walked in at No. 3 and displayed a batting masterclass as she raced to 49 in no time.

She was well supported by debutant Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh from the other end. India scored 131 in 15.2 overs, losing four wickets before the heavens opened up.

The hosts struggled to contain India's scoring rate. They conceded 55 runs in the powerplay, which told the story of the match. Gardner was the pick of the bowlers as she dismissed both Indian openers. Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham picked up one scalp apiece. The other bowlers struggled and need to put in a better performance in the second game of the series.

Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: October 9, 2021, Saturday, 01:40 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Weather Report

The temperature in Queensland on Saturday is expected to range between 16 and 28 degrees Celsius. Conditions will remain sunny throughout the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Carrara Oval is good for batting. We have seen batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. We saw batters hit through the line in the first T20I and more of the same can be expected on Saturday. The deck will likely stay true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Australia Women

The hosts struggled a bit in the first T20I. The bowlers leaked runs upfront as they failed to pick up wickets. The spinners have been good but the seamers need to be at their best against a strong Indian batting unit. Australia should be fielding the same XI that featured in the first T20I.

Predicted XI: Allysa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck

India Women

The Indian batters were sensational in the first game of the T20I series. Jemimah made a promising return, scoring 49 at a quick rate. Harmanpreet Kaur’s form is a concern for them and the skipper will be eager to put in a solid performance in the second game of the series.

Predicted XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Gosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Match Prediction

Rain played a spoilsport in the first match of the T20I series. The Indian women looked in a solid position before it started to pour. The second game of the series promises to be a cracker of a contest with both sides looking to grab crucial points in the multi-format series.

The Australian women are likely to put in a solid performance in the second game and finish on top against the Indian women.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

