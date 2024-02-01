Australia Women vs South Africa Women ODI Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

After the completion of the T20I series, Australia Women and South Africa Women will face each other in a three-match ODI series. The first match of the series will be played on Saturday, February 3. The other two matches are scheduled to be played on Wednesday, February 7, and Saturday, February 10.

The first match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, while North Sydney Oval in Sydney will host the last two matches.

South Africa last played an ODI series against Bangladesh in December last year. They won the three-match rubber by a 2-1 margin. Meanwhile, Australia’s last ODI outing was against India, with the Aussies winning the three-match series by a 3-0 margin.

While South Africa have never won an ODI against Australia, their first T20I win over the Aussies came on this tour.

Alana King has been added to the Australian squad for the ODI series. She missed the T20I series and has replaced Grace Harris in the ODI team. South Africa, meanwhile, have named the same squad for the ODI series.

South Africa last traveled to Australia to play an ODI series back in November 2016. The five-match ODI series ended 4-0 in Australia's favor. One of the matches ended in a tie.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head in T20I:

Australia and South Africa have played a total of 15 ODIs so far. Australia have been a dominant force, having won 14 out of those 15 matches. South Africa are yet to record a victory over Australia in this format.

Matches Played: 15

Australia Women Won: 14

South Africa Women Won: 0

Tied: 1

Australia Women vs South Africa Women T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, February 3

Match 1: Australia Women vs South Africa Women, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - 9:10 AM

Wednesday, February 7

Match 2: Australia Women vs South Africa Women, North Sydney Oval, Sydney - 9:10 AM

Saturday, February 10

Match 3: Australia Women vs South Africa Women, North Sydney Oval, Sydney - 9:10 AM

Australia Women vs South Africa Women T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Australia Women vs South Africa Women T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (wk), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham.

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Meike De Ridder (wk), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Ayanda Hlubi, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Eliz-mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

