Australia Women vs South Africa Women T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Australia Women are all set to host South Africa Women for a three-match T20I series, starting on January 27, Saturday. After completing the T20I series, both sides will lock horns in a three-match ODI series and a one-off Test.

Cricket Australia's National Selection Panel (NSP) named a strong squad for the T20I series. There is no change to the squad that faced India earlier this month. The Women in Yellow came out victorious in India and secured a 2-1 victory in the series.

Alyssa Healy will continue to lead the side while Tahlia McGrath will be her deputy. The skipper ended the series as Australia's leading run-scorer with 89 runs from three innings while Georgia Wareham claimed five wickets to top the bowling charts.

On the other hand, South Africa Women are coming into this series after leveling the T20I series 1-1 against Bangladesh Women in December 2023. Chloe Tryon is set to make her comeback after being sidelined due to a groin injury.

Anneke Bosch top-scored in the T20I series with 76 runs from two innings while Ayanda Hlubi claimed two wickets to top the wicket-taking charts. Marizanne Kapp makes her comeback to the T20I squad after a brief break from the Bangladesh T20Is.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, January 27

Match 1 - Australia Women vs South Africa Women, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 5:15 AM

Sunday, January 28

Match 2 - Australia Women vs South Africa Women, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 5:15 AM

Tuesday, January 30

Match 3 - Australia Women vs South Africa Women, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 1:35 PM

Australia Women vs South Africa Women T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Sony Sports Network will live telecast all the games of the T20I series. Sony Liv will be the live-streaming partner.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Eliz-Mari Marx, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus, Meike De Ridder (wk), Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

