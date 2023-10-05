Australia Women vs West Indies Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the T20I series between Australia Women and West Indies Women will be played on Thursday, October 5. The action shifts to Brisbane where the Allan Border Field will be hosting this decider.

Australia Women won the first game of the series but West Indies Women bounced back to level the series. On the back of a magnificent ton from their skipper Hayley Matthews, the West Indies Women managed to chase down the highest T20I total to force the series to a decider.

After being asked to bat first, Ellyse Perry scored 70 off 46 balls to set a solid platform for the Southern Stars to finish on a high. Phoebe Litchfield smashed the joint-fastest ton in Women’s T20Is off 18 balls and remained unbeaten on 52 to take the hosts to 212/6 at the end of their innings. Matthews picked up three scalps for the visitors.

In reply, Matthews and Stafanie Taylor put up a solid 174-run stand for the second wicket. Matthews played a scintillating knock as she smashed 20 fours and five maximums to score 132 off just 64 balls to help her side chase down the mammoth total with one ball to spare.

With the seven-wicket win, West Indies Women have bounced back in the series and will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum. Australia Women were sloppy in the field in the second T20I and that costed them the game. They will hope that they turn the tables on the visitors quickly. The decider promises to be a cracking contest.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs West Indies Women, 3rd T20I, West Indies Women tour of Australia 2023

Date and Time: October 5 2023, Thursday, 1:35 pm IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Allan Border Field looks to be a good one for batting. The new-ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the deck but it settles as the game progresses. The batters can start playing their strokes freely after spending some time in the middle.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Brisbane on Thursday is expected to range between 14 and 28 degrees Celsius. It will be humid throughout the day.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

West Indies Women

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews (c), Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

West Indies Women were ruthless in the second T20I to level the series. They will be high in confidence and the Southern Stars will have to be on their toes to wrap up the series.

However, Australian Women know the conditions better than their opponents and should have the crowd support on their side. That might help them to just about edge the visitors in this clash.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this contest.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

