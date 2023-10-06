Australia Women vs West Indies Women, ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Australia Women will lock horns with West Indies Women in the three-match ODI series, starting on October 8, Sunday. Allan Border Field in Brisbane and Junction Oval in Melbourne will be the venues for the series.

Alyssa Healy will be leading the Australian side with Healy Matthews captaining the visitors in the three-match ODI series. In the head-to-head record, hosts have registered 14 victories in 15 matches with the Caribbean side winning just one game.

Tahlia McGrath and Shemaine Campbelle will act as deputies for both sides respectively.

Both sides are entering this series after their three-match T20I series concluded on October 5, Thursday. Australia Women won the series 2-1 and they would be aiming to continue their winning momentum in the one-day series as well.

This will be Australia’s first ODI series in their international season. The series is part of the ICC Women’s ODI Championship. The hosts will be entering the series as the No.1 ranked team in the ICC rankings, with the WI side placed at the sixth spot.

Interestingly, this is West Indies’ first series in Australia since 2014. With their skipper Matthews in red-hot form, they would be hoping to reverse their fortunes and change the head-to-head record in their favor.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women, ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - October 8, Australia Women vs West Indies Women, 5:05 AM

Match 2 - October 12, Australia Women vs West Indies Women, 4:35 AM

Match 3 - October 15, Australia Women vs West Indies Women, 4:35 AM

Australia Women vs West Indies Women, ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Australia Women vs West Indies Women ODI series will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar. It will be available for broadcast on TV on Star Sports Network.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women, ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

Australia Women:

Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

West Indies Women:

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams