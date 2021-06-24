Australia World Test Championship 2021-23 Schedule: Complete Series List and Details

After finishing third in the inaugural World Test Championship, Australia will look to bounce back and win the second edition of the tournament.

Playing under Tim Paine's leadership, the Aussies ended the first tournament with 69.2% points, while eventual champions New Zealand had 70% points. Many fans felt if Australia had played their scheduled Test series against South Africa, they could have qualified for the final. However, the Australian team opted out because of the COVID-19 situation.

Australia are scheduled to play six series in the new WTC cycle. They will face some stiff challenges in this edition's league round.

Here's a look at their complete series list.

Australia ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Series Details

England tour of Australia, 2021/22

Australia will begin their new World Test Championship campaign with The Ashes 2021-22. The Aussies will host arch-rivals England for a five-Test series in December. Here's the schedule for the series:

December 8-12: Australia vs England, First Test, Brisbane

December 16-20: Australia vs England, Second Test, Adelaide

December 26-30: Australia vs England, Third Test, Melbourne

January 5-9: Australia vs England, Fourth Test, Sydney

January 14-18: Australia vs England, Fifth Test, Perth

Australia tour of Pakistan, 2022

After The Ashes, Australia will play an away series against Pakistan in the ICC World Test Championship. The venue and the dates for this series have not been finalized yet, but it will likely take place in February or March 2022.

Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Australia will play another World Test Championship series in the subcontinent during the new cycle. Sri Lanka are scheduled to host the Aussies for a two-Test series in June 2022.

Australia tour of India, 2022

Australia will play their final away series of the WTC 2021-23 cycle against India. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to be held in India during the final quarter of 2022.

West Indies tour of Australia, 2022

The Australian side will end its league round campaign with two back-to-back home series. The West Indies will be the first of two teams to visit Australia in the final phase of 2022.

South Africa tour of Australia, 2022-23

Soon after, the Proteas will pay a visit Down Under to play three Tests against the Australian side. It will be interesting to see if Australia can qualify for the World Test Championship 2023 Final.

