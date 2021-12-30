Ashes 2021: 3 Australian players who have had a great tournament so far

Australia's performance in the Ashes this year has been nothing short of remarkable. Be it batting, bowling or fielding, the Aussies have been on top of their game in all three departments throughout the series. Having demolished England in the first three games, Australia have managed to comfortably retain the urn with the final two Tests still to be played.

While England's batting has been a huge concern, due credit needs to be given to the Australian players who have pulled off some stunning performances during the series. The new leadership duo of Pat Cummins and Steve Smith has worked out remarkably well, and a 3-0 scorecard against Test heavyweights England is a testament to that fact.

Aussie bowlers Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon and skipper Pat Cummins were simply sensational on the field. They ensured England stood absolutely no chance of even coming close to them in each of their three games. The batting front was led by Travis Head, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne—each of whom put up a wonderful display of class batting in the middle against England's quality bowling lineup.

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan @FoxCricket England nowhere near good enough .. they will know that .. but seeing a 32 yr old on debut on his home turf with the Crowd going berserk is what makes Sport so special .. Well done Australia .. Far too good for England .. #Ashes England nowhere near good enough .. they will know that .. but seeing a 32 yr old on debut on his home turf with the Crowd going berserk is what makes Sport so special .. Well done Australia .. Far too good for England .. #Ashes @FoxCricket

Australians who have had a great time at the Ashes so far

With the series already in the bag, Australia will now aim to add further insult to England's injury by completing a 5-0 whitewash. England, on the other hand, will look to rise from the 'ashes' and script a good fightback to end the series on a respectable scoreline of 3-2.

As the Ashes takes a break for New Year's, we take the opportunity to look back at three Australians who have had a great time in the eventful series so far.

#1 Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc celebrates a wicket during the Ashes

Pace sensation Mitchell Starc has been Australia's prime wicket-taking weapon this Ashes. Starc has been an absolute terror for Joe Root's men with his pace, bounce and swing. Having picked up 14 wickets in 3 games, Starc stands right at the top of the list of highest wicket-takers in the series so far and has been in top form.

His contributions have also included maintaining pressure on the English batsmen throughout his spells. Mitchell Starc will certainly be very interesting to watch in the next two matches of the series.

#2 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins has led the Australian bowling attack beautifully

Cummins has been wonderful in his first assignment as Australia captain. He's kept his bowling tight and picked up 10 wickets in just 2 games so far. Moreover, he has impressed with his bowling consistency, having maintained his line and length perfectly throughout.

In addition to his bowling performances, Cummins has led the Australian side brilliantly thus far, especially considering his first outing has captain came in a high-voltage series like the Ashes. Cummins, with his leadership skills, has proved why he deserves to be counted as one of the modern greats in Test cricket.

#3 David Warner

David Warner has been one of the most consistent performers for Australia

Warner has been the batting pillar of the Australian team through the years. Every time he comes out to bat, he proves why he is regarded as one of the best modern-day batters in cricket at the moment. The first three games of the Ashes series were no exception as far as David Warner is concerned.

The Aussie opener has, so far, scored 240 runs in just 4 innings in the Ashes, averaging a fantastic 60. He was unlucky to miss out on scoring a century on two different occasions after being dismissed on 94 and 95 in the first and second Test respectively. Warner will be another player to keep an eye on in the next two Tests as he looks to finally notch up a century in the series.

Also Read Article Continues below

DK @DineshKarthik



Second aboriginal player from Australia,debuts at age 32, receives the man of the match in a boxing day test, well done Woke up in the morning hoping to see England fight back,but guess it wasn't to be.Some outstanding bowling by Australia.Second aboriginal player from Australia,debuts at age 32, receives the man of the match in a boxing day test, well done @sboland24 . FAIRYTALE STUFF 🎄🥂 #ASHES Woke up in the morning hoping to see England fight back,but guess it wasn't to be.Some outstanding bowling by Australia.Second aboriginal player from Australia,debuts at age 32, receives the man of the match in a boxing day test, well done @sboland24. FAIRYTALE STUFF 🎄🥂#ASHES

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee