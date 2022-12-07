"Axar Patel was getting a lot of skid and getting a lot of lbws" - Steve Smith on playing day-night Test in India

Australian Test batter Steve Smith is looking forward to the challenge of playing a pink-ball Test in India. The 33-year-old opined that spinners have a greater say in day-night Tests in India, unlike in Australia, referring to Axar Patel's exploits against England last year.

Australia, scheduled to tour India in February-March 2023 for four Tests, are likely to place a pink-ball game in Ahmedabad.

The Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the day-night game against England in 2021 when India won within two days.

Smith, one of the best players of spin, took note of Axar's dominance with the pink ball in India. The right-handed batter observed that it's fun to tackle the challenge the pink ball presents in different conditions.

As quoted by cricket.com.au, Smith said:

"The game they played at Ahmedabad, you saw the spinners taking a lot of wickets which is a bit different to here. Axar Patel was getting a lot of skid and getting a lot of lbws. It's different compared to here where you see the seamers taking the bulk of the wickets.

"It's interesting the different ways the game has been played for the time that the pink ball has been around. But they're good fun to play in for sure. It is a bit different as a player, you can do some different things strategically or tactically at times."

Axar, who made his debut in the second Test of the four-match series against England, wreaked havoc on the tourists. In three Tests, he took 27 scalps at 10.59 with four fifers.

Australia will undoubtedly face a significant challenge in maintaining their peerless record in pink-ball Tests should they play one in India.

"I’m pretty chilled" - Steve Smith ahead of leading Australia against the West Indies

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

Smith claimed that he is happy to fill in as captain whenever required and perform the duties expected of him. As quoted by The Age, he added:

"I’m pretty chilled. Whenever they want me to stand in and do a game here or there I’m more than happy to but he is the man. I’ll help him and support him in any way that I can and when he’s not fit and ready, then I’ll stand in and do what I need to do.”

The veteran batter started the summer on a high, scoring an unbeaten double hundred in the first innings against the West Indies in Perth.

With Pat Cummins injured, he also captained Australia on Day five as the hosts wrapped up a 164-run win.

