"It will be up to him to know himself" - Ian Chappell on David Warner's possible retirement from Test cricket

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell believes David Warner will know when his time is up in Test cricket. Chappell underlined that the upcoming series against South Africa will determine the opener's future in the format.

The dynamic left-handed batter has hinted at retiring from Test cricket in the next 12 months. However, the selectors could wield the ax earlier than that.

The 36-year-old's last Test hundred came before COVID-19 struck. Since then, Warner averages a mere 28.45 with four fifties from 23 innings.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Chappell reckons that Warner faces a litmus test against South Africa's pace attack, saying:

"Warner is quite smart, and I think he will understand all those things. It will be up to him to know himself. He'll probably get a better idea after they play South Africa. He'll be facing a really good pace attack.

"I think they'll take him to India and England if he makes himself available. I've always said the easy thing with selection is to drop a guy, the harder thing is to find someone better. That is definitely the case with Warner."

The Aussies will play four Tests in India in February-March after facing South Africa at home. Australia will also tour England to defend the Ashes.

Warner has struggled in both countries, averaging 24 in India and 26 in England without a Test century in either nation. Warner endured a forgettable outing in the 2019 Ashes series in England, averaging a mere 9.50.

"Problem for Australia right now is identifying the next generation of players" - Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chappell stated that Australia have a shortage of quality batters and spinners for the next generation, saying:

"The problem for Australia right now is identifying the next generation of players. They'll be fine with the fast bowlers, there's a few to choose from there. But the problem is batting and spin bowling. If you look at the leading runscorers in Sheffield Shield that doesn't help you, because it's the same guys who've been around and tried before."

Australia are currently involved in a two-match Test series against West Indies. The Aussies won the first match. The second Test will start on Thursday, December 8.

