Axar Patel vs Ravindra Jadeja - comparing their stats after 68 T20Is

Throughout the history of Indian cricket, the team have been fortunate to have produced several outstanding spin-bowling all-rounders. Two of the best in modern-day cricket are Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. All-rounders play a vital role in every format, and in T20 cricket, their contributions with both bat and ball are indispensable.

Jadeja announced his retirement from T20 internationals following India’s triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup, stepping away from the format on a high note. Meanwhile, Axar continues to enjoy success in T20Is and was also part of the World Cup-winning squad.

With Jadeja’s retirement, Axar’s role has become even more significant. The 31-year-old has been performing admirably and is currently handling the vice-captaincy in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England.

In this article, we will compare the T20I statistics of both players after 68 matches.

Comparing the stats of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel after 68 T20Is

Bowling

#1 Most wickets

Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20I cricket after playing 74 matches, where he picked up 54 wickets, including 53 in his first 68 games. In comparison, Axar Patel has claimed 69 wickets in 68 T20Is for India.

#2 Strike rate and average

Jadeja had a bowling strike rate of 24.34 and an average of 28.74 after 68 T20Is. He ended his career with a slightly higher strike rate of 25.11 and an average of 29.85.

In contrast, Axar Patel boasts a strike rate of 18.19, meaning he takes a wicket every three overs, with an average of 22.12 and conceding just 22 runs per wicket.

#3 Economy rate

While taking wickets is crucial in T20I cricket, maintaining a good economy rate is equally important. In this aspect, both all-rounders have excelled. Ravindra Jadeja recorded an economy rate of 7.08 in his first 68 games, while Axar Patel has a slightly higher rate of 7.30 in the same number of matches.

#4 Best figures

Ravindra Jadeja’s best T20I performance came in his 54th match against Scotland in 2021, where he finished with figures of 3/15. Similarly, Axar Patel's best figures of 3/9 were also recorded in 2021, during a match against the New Zealand.

Batting

#1 Most runs

Ravindra Jadeja concluded his T20I career with 515 runs from 74 matches across 41 innings, while he scored 480 runs in his first 68 games from 37 innings. In comparison, Axar Patel has accumulated 500 runs in 68 matches, spread over 41 innings.

#2 Strike rate and average

Ravindra Jadeja scored 480 runs in his first 68 T20Is, averaging 21.82 with a strike rate of 125. In comparison, Axar Patel has accumulated 500 runs at an average of 19.23, but with a higher strike rate of 141.64.

#3 Highest score

Ravindra Jadeja’s highest score in T20I cricket came against England at Edgbaston, where he remained unbeaten on 46 off 29 balls. In comparison, Axar Patel's highest score is 65, which he achieved against Sri Lanka in 2023 off 31 balls.

Conclusion

Both Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have played pivotal roles in India’s success in T20 cricket. While Jadeja’s consistent performances with both bat and ball, combined with his vast experience, made him a key figure over the years, Axar Patel’s rise as a dynamic all-rounder has proven his growing significance in the team.

Axar's exceptional strike rate with the ball and explosive batting style has made him a valuable asset, while Jadeja’s dependable economy rate and solid contributions in all aspects of the game cemented his legacy in Indian T20I cricket before his retirement.

