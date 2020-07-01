Azhar Ali needs to focus on his own batting, says Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja has given Azhar Ali some stick while referring to the latter's captaincy and batting in recent times.

Raja reflected upon Pakistan's recent tour of Australia last year where Azhar's performance was well below par.

Credits: Batting with Bimal

The 20 Pakistani players who were declared negative in the retests conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board have already touched down on English soil for their upcoming series against England.

The Greenshirts are scheduled to play a three-match Test series against the hosts followed by as many T20Is in the early August to early September window.

Pakistan Test skipper, Azhar Ali, has also expressed his views on England's “fragile top order” which indeed has been shaky in recent times:

"Looking at their batting, their top order has been fragile for some time since Alastair Cook retired. They have tried a lot of combinations lately and might be looking a bit more settled, but they haven't been really confident with it. So there is something for us in it to look at."

Raza hits out at Azhar Ali on his own frailties

However, the former Pakistan captain and World Cup-winner Ramiz Raja has given Azhar Ali some stick and criticised the Pakistan captain's own batting and captaincy exploits in recent times, saying that the red-ball skipper should focus on his own batting first.

Raja reflected upon Pakistan's recent tour of Australia last year where Azhar Ali's captaincy was well below par and he couldn't get his willow talking either:

“My advice for Azhar Ali will be to first focus on his own batting. His captaincy wasn’t good in Australia and also in recent times his form has not been that great. So he should be focusing on his batting first so that he can inspire his teammates. Also, it is a great chance for Babar Azam to again impress the world as he did in Australia."

The Pakistan Cricket Board has encountered fierce backlash on improper safety management of the players after as many as ten players selected for the England tour were tested COVID19-positive.

Advertisement

Raja, however, was quite vocal in conveying his reverence and admiration to the PCB for its role in the resumption of cricket amidst the pandemic:

“PCB deserves the credit as they have maintained a positive and clear approach about the England tour from day one. It is absolutely great news that cricket is finally returning to action. I hope the series against Windies and Pakistan go smoothly in England to provide great entertainment to the lovers of the game."

While Azhar Ali will lead the team in the Tests beginning 30th July, Babar Azam is the designated Pakistan skipper in the white-ball formats.