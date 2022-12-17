Azhar Ali's top 3 Test knocks for Pakistan 

One of Pakistan's most experienced batters, Azhar Ali has decided to call time on his Test career following the ongoing series against England. The third Test between the two sides, starting in Karachi on Saturday, December 17, will be Azhar's last international outing for Pakistan.

Azhar, who announced his retirement from the ODIs in 2018, has been a great servant for Pakistan cricket over the years.

The 37-year-old has been a mainstay, especially in the Pakistani red-ball side, having shown the utmost grit and determination for more than a decade.

Having made his Test debut back in 2010, Azhar has played a total of 96 matches in the format and even captained Pakistan in nine red-ball games. He will end his career as one of Pakistan's most prolific Test batters with 7097 runs, including 35 half-centuries and 19 centuries, at an average of 42.5.

As Azhar prepares to hang up his boots following the upcoming third and final Test against England, we take a look at three of his best Test knocks.

#3 141* vs England in Southampton in 2020

England v Pakistan: Day 3 - Third Test #RaiseTheBat Series

Azhar Ali proved to be Pakistan's one-man army in tough conditions in Southampton against England in July 2020.

After enduring a tough start to the three-match series, scoring just 38 runs in the first two games, Azhar came up with a captain's knock to help his side save the third Test.

Pakistan were under the pump after England put up 583/8 declared in the first innings. Batting one down, Azhar walked to the crease in the third over and in tricky conditions, managed to remain unbeaten.

ICC @ICC * runs

balls

minutes

fours



A great innings from Azhar Ali



#ENGvPAK * runsballsminutesfoursA great innings from Azhar Ali 1️⃣4️⃣1️⃣* runs2️⃣7️⃣2️⃣ balls4️⃣0️⃣6️⃣ minutes2️⃣1️⃣ foursA great innings from Azhar Ali 👏 #ENGvPAK https://t.co/9DakfCYHi7

The visitors were in dire straits at 75-5 as the top-order batters failed around him. But Azhar did find some support in Mohammad Rizwan, with whom he stitched together a 138-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Against four quality seamers in James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, and Chris Woakes, Azhar displayed great vigor and pluck to hit 21 boundaries. While all the other Pakistani batters could muster only 119 runs, Azhar remained unbeaten on 141 - his first century after a gap of almost two years.

Due to his efforts, the match eventually ended as a draw as the hosts bagged the series by a 1-0 margin.

#2 205* vs Australia in Melbourne in 2016

Australia v Pakistan - 2nd Test: Day 2

Perhaps Azhar Ali's best Test innings outside Asia came in December 2016 when Pakistan toured Australia for a three-match Test series. After a close win by the hosts in the opening game in Brisbane, the two teams met for a Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan rode on the back of Azhar's fabulous 205* to post 443. The Pakistani vice-captain did the bulk of the scoring for his side, mustering as much as 46 percent of his side's total.

Omnisport @OmnisportNews



- 411 runs

- Five wickets

- Azhar Ali 205 not out

- David Warner 144

- Usman Khawaja 95 not out



Bat > ball in Melbourne. #AUSvPAK Day 3- 411 runs- Five wickets- Azhar Ali 205 not out- David Warner 144- Usman Khawaja 95 not outBat > ball in Melbourne. #AUSvPAK Day 3- 411 runs- Five wickets- Azhar Ali 205 not out- David Warner 144- Usman Khawaja 95 not outBat > ball in Melbourne. https://t.co/AMSjOpYzd5

Opening the batting for Pakistan, he carried his bat and broke several records, etching his name into the history books by becoming the first-ever Pakistani player to score a double hundred in Australia and the first to do so in 32 years at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Unfortunately, the double century came in a losing cause as Australia trounced Pakistan by an innings and 18 runs after bundling the visitors out for a paltry 163 in the second innings.

#1 302* vs West Indies in Dubai in 2016

Pakistan v West Indies - 1st Test: Day One

The most memorable moment of Azhar Ali's Test career was when he splashed a monumental triple-century in the first Test against West Indies in Dubai in October 2016.

It was also only the second-ever day-night Test game when Azhar showcased his batting prowess to torment the Windies bowlers for over 11 hours en route to his magnificent 302* in the first innings. Due to his efforts, Pakistan posted a mammoth 579/3 in 155.3 overs.

ICC @ICC Top score of 302* in Tests

2017 ICC Champions Trophy winner

138 matches for Pakistan



Happy birthday to Azhar Ali Top score of 302* in Tests2017 ICC Champions Trophy winner138 matches for PakistanHappy birthday to Azhar Ali 🔸 Top score of 302* in Tests🏆 2017 ICC Champions Trophy winner🇵🇰 138 matches for PakistanHappy birthday to Azhar Ali 🎂 https://t.co/lXKTE3AWwK

The highlight of his fantastic innings was how well Azhar tackled the short-ball stuff peppered by the likes of Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, and Miguel Cummins.

Clobbering 32 boundaries and a couple of sixes, the right-handed batter not only became one of only four Pakistanis to notch up a triple ton but also the first and only one to do it in a pink-ball Test.

Although Pakistan suffered a collapse in their second innings, they eventually won the Test by 56 runs. Expectantly, Azhar was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his heroic career-best 302 not out.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : 0 votes