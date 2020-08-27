As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage across the globe, it is perhaps forgivable for fans to have short memories after months without Test cricket.

In March, when much of the world went into lockdown, sports was the least of anyone's problems; tours were cancelled, players stayed at home and a resumption of any form of international cricket seemed a world away.

One may term it selective memory. But temporary amnesia has been commonplace throughout the English Test summer regarding previous form of cricket players before the pandemic struck. Especially with regards to Pakistan's captain, Azhar Ali.

Although Pakistan fans and media alike were quick to put a line through their skipper after a few barren innings, his unbeaten 141 on day three at Southampton, and a quick look at his statistics before the pandemic struck, show those knockers may have been a bit quick to judge.

Yes, Azhar Ali's last four Test scores before his latest century in Southampton were underwhelming (most recent first: 20, 0,18, and 34). But one only has to look back to those heady pre-Covid-19 days of December last year to find the 35 year-old's last Test century against Sri Lanka (118 in Karachi).

When a series slips away - as Pakistan's has - fans tend to heap blame on someone, and why not start at the top? it is understandable, but generally it is mostly unwarranted. As Azhar Ali's performance has shown.

They only need to look at the seriousness of Pakistan's situation on day's two and three to realise the value Azhar Ali still provides.

After Zak Crawley (267) and Jos Buttler (152) piled on the runs to take England to a dominant 583/8d on day three, Pakistan found themselves, rather quickly, teetering on the brink of disaster at 30/4 in their first innings. Following a world-beating spell by the evergreen James Anderson (5-56 off 23 overs).

Amid the carnage, there was still one man standing firm at the crease for Pakistan; a maligned man, who was apparently fighting for his spot, and captaincy: Azhar Ali.

With Mohammed Rizwan (53) as his accomplice, Azhar Ali dragged Pakistan to a respectable 273 with his stoic 141 off 272 balls. Although not enough to avoid following on, Azhar's innings proved he still has the mettle to mix it with the best, and more importantly, gave Pakistan a chance to draw the game.

And a draw they did achieve, because of Azhar Ali's efforts, and with some assistance from the English weather.

Azhar Ali's innings augurs well for Pakistan future

Despite Azhar Ali falling for 31 in Pakistan's second innings - becoming James Anderson's 600th Test wicket in the process - his efforts in this Test have given Pakistan a ray of hope for future engagments, even if he was the same person they were willing to throw onto the scrapheap only a few days ago.

Following this Test, and series, Azhar Ali now possesses over 6,000 Test runs, averaging over 40, and with 17 Test centuries - a record many cricketers can only dream of; yet his ability was still under the microscope mere days ago - his papers stamped - until he proved them wrong.

As they say, and as Azhar Ali has shown: form is temporary, class is permanent.