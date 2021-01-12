Babar Azam says Mohammad Amir was dropped because his performances were not up to the mark

Babar Azam, Pakistan's all-format skipper, has opined that Mohammad Amir was axed from the national sides because of the recent dip in his performances.

Babar Azam returned to net practice in Lahore after missing out on all of the matches in the recently concluded Pakistan's tour of New Zealand due to a thumb injury.

Speaking to the media, Babar Azam stated that the selection committee would definitely be inclined to reconsider Mohammad Amir in the squad if he redeems himself:

"Mohammad Amir was dropped as his performances were not up to the mark. If he regains his form and continues to perform, then selectors will definitely consider his return and talk to him," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq suggested that the left-arm pacer made up the circumstances surrounding his retirement from international cricket and that he unnecessarily blew the situation out of proportion:

"Nobody was supporting his selection on the basis of performance. I have no idea why he made up everything and tried to give this whole scenario a context that is out of proportion. For him, it was a simple method: go back and prove his form and get back in the team and everything else is irrelevant," said Misbah-ul-Haq in a press conference.

Mohammad Amir failed to impress in LPL

Mohammad Amir was left out of Pakistan's squad for their tour of New Zealand ostensibly due to a string of lackluster performances. The 28-year old has been largely ineffective in the shortest format of the game over the course of last two years. In this time period, he has scalped only 7 wickets in 9 outings at an average of 32.00.

Mohammad Amir did not have a good Lanka Premier League (LPL) either - picking up 11 wickets from 10 games and averaging nearly 27. He is unlikely to find a spot in the Babar Azam-led Pakistan T20I outfit that will be taking on South Africa in a three-match home series next month.