Babar Azam will need to have a good series for Pakistan to win it: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes that Babar Azam will need to have a good series with the bat if Pakistan are to win the Test series against England. England will be hosting Pakistan for a three-match Test series with the first Test beginning on August 5 at Old Trafford.

Babar Azam has been Pakistan's best batsman over the past couple of years by far and Nasser Hussain had heaps of praises for him. After taking over the captaincy of Pakistan's limited-overs side, Babar Azam's form across all three formats has become even batter. Thus, Nasser Hussain believes that Babar Azam's form will be crucial to Pakistan's chances in the Test series.

"The outstanding member of that line-up is Babar Azam, who has the best average in the world over the past two years. Babar has taken on the responsibility of being Pakistan's leading batsman now and it is not only his stats that are impressive but the way he bats, because he is very pleasing on the eye. He will need to have a good series for Pakistan to win it," Nasser Hussain wrote in his coulmn for The Daily Mail.

Nasser Hussain praises Pakistan's bowling attack

Pakistan have some exciting young bowlers in their ranks like 17-year-old Naseem Shah and 20-year-old Shaheen Shah Afridi who can bowl express pace. Along with the flair of the youth, Pakistan also have the experienced Mohammad Abbas and the spin wizard Yasir Shah.

“There's the 17-year-old Naseem Shah, who will push 90 miles per hour, and the tall left-armer Shaheen Afridi, who will get it through. Add the wrist-spin of Yasir Shah and the accuracy of Mohammad Abbas, who has a phenomenal record in England, and that's a useful line-up,” Nasser Hussain said

Nasser Hussain has warned England to be vary of Pakistan's bowling attack as he feels they would challenge the England's batting line-up in their own conditions.