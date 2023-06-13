BAN vs AFG 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Test in India

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Test match will start on Wednesday (June 14) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. It is a one-off Test match between the two Asian nations.

After a disappointing show in ICC World Test Championship, Bangladesh have organized home Tests against Ireland and Afghanistan this year to prepare better for the new WTC cycle. They beat Ireland by seven wickets and will aim to produce a similar performance against Afghanistan this week.

Big names like Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah and Karim Janat will play in this match. It will be exciting to see which team wins this Test.

Before the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Test match starts, here's a look at the telecast and live streaming details for this game.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Test match 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

The one-off Test match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will take place from June 14 to 18. The start time for the match on all days is 9:30 AM IST (10:00 AM Local Time). Here is the schedule for this game:

Date & Time: June 14-18, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

BAN vs AFG telecast channel list in India

No TV channel has picked up the rights to televise the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Test match in India. FanCode has secured the live streaming rights. Fans will have to buy a subscription to watch this five-day match live on FanCode website or application.

Fans residing in Bangladesh can watch the match live on Gazi TV and T-Sports TV, whereas Rabbitholebd and Toffee will stream the match live in Bangladesh. RTA Sport will broadcast this match in Afghanistan. For fans living outside India and Afghanistan, this match will be live on Rabbitholebd YouTube channel.

India - FanCode (Live streaming)

Afghanistan - RTA Sport

Bangladesh - Gazi TV and T Sports TV (TV), Rabbitholebd and Toffee (Live streaming)

Rest of the world - Rabbitholebd YouTube channel

