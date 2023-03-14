BAN vs ENG 2023: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Pitch history and records

England will meet Bangladesh in the third T20I of their series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium this afternoon. The match will start at 3:00 PM Local Time (2:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, March 14.

Bangladesh have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead over the reigning world champions. The Shakib Al Hasan-led outfit will have an opportunity to complete a 3-0 clean-sweep against Jos Buttler's men today in Dhaka.

England, on the other hand, will be keen to avoid a whitewash, having already suffered their first-ever bilateral series defeat against Bangladesh. Ahead of the final T20I match between England and Bangladesh, here's a look at the pitch report details of the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka T20I records & stats

Bangladesh have achieved a lot of success in T20I matches at this venue. The home team has emerged victorious in 20 out of the 42 T20Is played on this ground, with a majority of them coming in the last three years.

England failed to understand the conditions in the previous T20I on this ground and were bundled out for just 117 runs. Captain Jos Buttler raised a few eyebrows by coming out to bat at number four instead of opening the innings. It will be interesting to see how England tackle the conditions in Dhaka today.

On that note, here are some important numbers from previous T20Is hosted in Dhaka:

T20I matches played: 60

Matches won by teams batting first: 29

Matches won by teams batting second: 31

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 111* - Ahmed Shehzad (PAK) vs. Bangladesh, 2014

Best bowling figures: 5/15 - Keemo Paul (WI) vs. Bangladesh, 2018

Highest team score: 211/4 - Bangladesh vs. West Indies, 2018

Lowest team score: 60 - New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 194/4 - Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 2018

Average first-innings score: 142

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium pitch report

The pitch in Dhaka is not the best for batting, but batters have managed to score big after settling in the middle. In the last match on this ground, none of the England batters could face more than 30 balls. Spin bowler Mehidy Hasan Miraz ran through the English batting lineup with a four-wicket haul.

The conditions will assist the slower bowlers again. The captain winning the toss may look to bowl first, restrict their opponents and then chase whatever target they have in front of them. Anything around 150 should be a defendable total on this surface.

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium last T20I match

Bangladesh beat England by four wickets in the last T20I match hosted by Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 4/12 helped Bangladesh bowl their opponents out for just 117 runs. England's batters are known for their aggressive approach, but they managed to smash only two sixes in 20 overs.

Najmul Hossain Shanto anchored Bangladesh's run-chase with an unbeaten 47-ball 46. Jofra Archer took a three-wicket haul for England, but his efforts went in vain as Bangladesh won the game in 18.5 overs.

England 117 (Ben Duckett 28, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/12) lost to Bangladesh 120/6 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 46*, Jofra Archer 3/13) by 4 wickets.

