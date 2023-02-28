BAN vs ENG 2023: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka pitch history and ODI records

Shere Bangla National Stadium will play host to the opening game of the three-match series between Bangladesh and England tomorrow (March 1). The stadium will also host the second ODI of this series.

Dhaka recently hosted ODI matches between India and Bangladesh, where the home team recorded two wins in two games against the Men in Blue. Bangladesh will be keen to continue their winning run at this stadium.

The pitch on this ground generally assists the slower bowlers. Before the first ODI of the England vs Bangladesh series begins, here's some important numbers you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by this venue.

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka ODI records & stats

ODI matches played: 115

Matches won by teams batting first: 54

Matches won by teams batting second: 60

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 1

Highest individual score: 185* - Shane Watson (AUS) vs. Bangladesh, 2011.

Best bowling figures: 6/4 - Stuart Binny (IND) vs. Bangladesh, 2014.

Highest team score: 370/4 - India vs. Bangladesh, 2011.

Lowest team score: 58 - Bangladesh vs. India, 2014.

Average first-innings score: 226

Shere Bangla National Stadium pitch report

The pitch at this venue is a little challenging for batters. During the India vs. Bangladesh ODI series, none of the teams managed to reach the 300-run mark in the two ODIs at this stadium. The spinners were quite successful with the ball.

Shere Bangla National Stadium last match

In the last match at this stadium, Bangladesh beat India by five runs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 83-ball 100* guided Bangladesh to 271/7 in their 50 overs. Chasing 272 for a win, India managed 266/9, thanks to half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Rohit Sharma.

16 wickets fell in the 100 overs of that game, with spinners bagging eight of them. 17 sixes were hit in that India vs. Bangladesh match.

