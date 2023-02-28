BAN vs ENG 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Bangladesh vs England ODI series in India

Bangladesh vs England ODI series will start tomorrow at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. This series is a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Both Bangladesh and England have confirmed their spots in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, but will aim to finish higher in the Super League points table. Bangladesh hold the sixth position in the standings with 12 wins from 18 matches. England are three spots above them, having recorded 13 victories in 21 games.

England are the only team to have registered an ODI series win against Bangladesh in Bangladesh since 2015. It will be interesting to see if they can record another series win over the Asian side.

Bangladesh vs England ODI Series 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

Here is the complete schedule for the three-match ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between England and Bangladesh:

1st ODI - March 1, 11:30 AM IST, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

2nd ODI - March 3, 11:30 AM IST, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

3rd ODI - March 6, 11:30 AM IST, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

BAN vs ENG 2023 telecast channel list in India

Bangladesh v England - 1st One Day International (Image: Getty)

Bangladesh vs England ODI series will be available on the FanCode website and application in India. Fans will have to buy a subscription worth ₹89 to watch this tour live on the platform.

Cricket fans who already have a monthly or annual subscription to FanCode can watch the series under that same pack. BanTech and Rabbitholebd will stream the matches in Bangladesh, while fans residing in the United Kingdom can watch the matches live on Sky Sports.

Here is the complete telecast channel list for Bangladesh vs England ODIs:

India - FanCode.

Bangladesh - Rabbitholebd and BanTech.

England - Sky Sports.

