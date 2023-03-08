BAN vs ENG 2023: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium pitch history and T20I records

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will play host to the first T20I of the three-match series between England and Bangladesh tomorrow (March 9). The two teams recently played an ODI match at this venue, where Bangladesh beat England.

Several big names of the T20 world like Shakib Al Hasan, Jos Buttler, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali will participate in the T20I series between England and Bangladesh.

Fans can expect an entertaining clash in Chattogram tomorrow. Before the first T20I starts, here are some important numbers you need to know about the pitch in Chattogram.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram T20I records & stats

T20 matches played: 20

Matches won by teams batting first: 10

Matches won by teams batting second: 10

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 116* - Alex Hales (ENG) vs. Sri Lanka, 2014

Best bowling figures: 5/3 - Rangana Herath (SL) vs. New Zealand, 2014.

Highest team score: 196/5 - South Africa vs. England, 2014.

Lowest team score: 39 - Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, 2014.

Highest successful run-chase: 190/4 - England vs. Sri Lanka, 2014.

Average first-innings score: 146

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium pitch report

The pitch in Chattogram helps the spinners and the batters. Teams batting first and teams batting second have achieved equal success on this ground. It will be interesting to see the decision that the captain winning the toss makes tomorrow.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium last T20I

In the last match at this venue, Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by four wickets. Afif Hossain's 2/9 helped the home team restrict Afghanistan to 138/7 in their 20 overs. Shakib Al Hasan smacked an unbeaten 70* to guide Bangladesh home in 19 overs.

13 wickets fell in 39 overs, with the pacers accounting for six of them. The batters smashed eight sixes in that contest.

