BAN vs IND 2022: 3 player battles to watch out for from the second ODI in Dhaka 

Bangladesh pulled off an improbable victory by one wicket in the opening ODI to go 1-0 up in the ongoing three-match ODI series against India on Sunday (December 4).

After being put to bat first, the Men in Blue struggled to get their innings going and managed only 186 runs before getting all out.

The target was always going to be gettable for the hosts. However, a great fight shown by the Indian bowlers saw them inflict as many as nine wickets while giving away just 136 runs in the second innings.

The visitors were on the verge of clinching victory in the first ODI when Mehidy Hasan Miraz took the game away from them and took his side home courtesy of his match-winning 38 run-knock off 39 balls.

The Indian bowlers lacked planning and execution in bagging Bangladesh's elusive last wicket and will hope to come good on Wednesday (December 7) when the two sides lock horns for the second ODI in Dhaka.

On that note, let's take a look at some match-ups that could prove to be crucial in deciding the result of the upcoming second ODI:

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Shakib Al Hasan

India's second-highest run-getter on Sunday, Rohit Sharma, gave India a steady start in the first ODI. Returning to 50-over cricket after more than four months, the Indian skipper struck four boundaries and a six inside the powerplay before Bangladesh turned to their talisman Shakib Al Hasan.

The left-arm spinner was immediately at his task and took only two deliveries to get rid of the Indian opener. Shakib bowled a slider which found its way through Rohit's bat and pad perfectly.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das might well go with the same ploy to see Rohit's back in the second ODI as well. However, the Mumbai lad will now look to tackle Shakib cautiously and not lose his wicket against the wily left-arm spinner.

#2 Litton Das vs Mohammed Siraj

It will be interesting to witness the battle between Bangladesh's highest run-getter (Litton Das) and India's highest wicket-taker (Mohammed Siraj) from the first ODI go head-to-head on Wednesday.

Das has always been a prolific batter, especially against India, and will look to walk the talk for Bangladesh. Likewise, Siraj has seen a meteoric rise in his 50-over career and will hope to continue his stellar form with the ball.

While the Bangladeshi skipper will look to play his shots inside the powerplay, Siraj will assuredly use the assistance off the surface to his advantage. In what promises to be a fascinating matchup, the battle between the two might well set the tone for the game.

#3 Shreyas Iyer vs Ebadot Hossain

Being a genuine pacer who can bang in short deliveries at a few clicks, Ebadot Hossain is once again expected to give a stern test to Shreyas Iyer in the second ODI.

The first battle between the two was won by the Bangladeshi pacer who, with his persistent bouncers, forced Iyer to succumb.

Although the Indian middle-order batter has been one of the most consistent run-getters in the recent past, the short-pitched deliveries have been his Achilles heels for some time now.

While Bangladesh will want to take advantage of this to ensure that they dismiss him cheaply, Iyer would love to bank on his form and pull through to help India score big on Wednesday.

