BAN vs IND 2022: 3 records that were broken during the second ODI in Dhaka 

A last-ball thriller in Dhaka saw Bangladesh manage to pull off a remarkable win over India by a slim margin of five runs in the second ODI on Wednesday (December 7). With the victory, the hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh posted 271/7 on the board thanks to a massive contribution from their lower-order. They were in dire straits at 69/6 when a 142-run partnership between Mahmudullah (77) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100*) got underway. This changed the momentum of the game in the hosts' favor.

India needed a steady start in order to get a grip on the game. Unfortunately for them, the Men in Blue lost three wickets inside the mandatory powerplay. KL Rahul also lost his wicket in the 19th over to leave India reeling at 65-4. To make it worse, their captain Rohit Sharma didn't come out to bat due to a finger injury he sustained while fielding.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel then led a mini-recovery for the visitors and scored 82 and 56, respectively. However, by taking four more scalps quickly, Bangladesh almost pushed India out of the game before Rohit Sharma came out to give some hope to the Indian fans. He took the game to Bangladesh and almost won it before narrowly falling short in the last over.

The entertaining and high-octane encounter saw some records get broken. Let's take a look at three of them.

#1 Shreyas Iyer is now India's leading ODI run-getter this year

Despite getting dismissed at the wrong juncture after playing very well for his 82, Shreyas Iyer reached a personal landmark in the second ODI on Wednesday.

The Mumbai-born batter has put up runs consistently for some time and as a result, he is now India's leading run-getter in 50-over cricket this year.

Having batted across 14 ODI innings in 2022, till now, the right-hander has amassed 721 runs at an amazing average of 60.08. With his well-made 82, he surpassed Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 685 runs.

#2 Mehidy Hasan Miraz becomes the first-ever Asian to hit an ODI century while batting at No. 8 or below

It was once again a Mehidy Hasan Miraz show on Wednesday as he outclassed the Indian bowlers with a resounding century. The all-rounder turned the game upside down and scored a brilliant 83-ball 100* to get his team past the 270-run mark.

Courtesy of his maiden ODI ton, Mehidy Hasan has etched his name into the history books. He is now the first-ever Asian player to score a one-day international century while batting at No. 8 or below.

Overall, he is only the second player to do so. Simi Singh of Ireland first recorded this feat, during his 91-ball 100* against South Africa in 2021, in Dublin.

#3 Rohit Sharma becomes only the second-ever player to hit 500+ international sixes

During his belligerent knock of 51* (off 28 balls), Rohit Sharma clobbered five maximums off the Bangladeshi bowlers.

Due to his five lusty blows, Rohit reached a significant milestone as he now becomes the first Indian and the second batsman overall to hit 500+ international sixes.

Out of a total of 502 sixes that the current India captain has now hit, 256 have come in ODIs while 182 and 64 have come in T20Is and Tests, respectively.

Rohit's tally of sixes is only bettered by 'Universe boss' Chris Gayle, who hit as many as 553 maximums across 551 international innings.

