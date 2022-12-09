Following a last-ball thriller in the second ODI between Bangladesh and India, the two Asian rivals are set to lock horns for the third and final ODI. The match is scheduled to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, formerly known as Chittagong, on Saturday (December 10).

The third ODI will be a dead-rubber as the hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two games in Dhaka.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been the wrecker-in-chief for Bangladesh in both fixtures, having snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for them in the opening ODI before coming up with his maiden one-day century in the second game.

While Bangladesh will want to clinch the series by a massive score of 3-0, Team India will definitely want to finish the series on a high and will play for pride in the third ODI.

The upcoming 50-over game in Chattogram also offers both teams a chance to break a number of records. Let's take a look at the three of them.

#3 Virat Kohli needs two more boundaries to become the player with fifth-most fours in ODI cricket

While he hasn't set the stage alight in the ongoing series, Virat Kohli could extend his already illustrious list of records in ODIs in the upcoming game.

Kohli, who has hit 1,161 fours in his ODI career, requires only a couple of more boundaries to surpass Adam Gilchrist's tally of 1,162 fours and become the player with the fifth-most boundaries in the history of one-day internationals.

#2 Shreyas Iyer needs just 21 more runs to become the batter with most international runs for India in 2022

India's most consistent batter in recent times, Shreyas Iyer, can achieve a significant personal milestone in the third ODI.

If the Mumbai lad manages to make at least 25 runs on Saturday, he will become the batter with the most international runs for India in 2022.

Iyer has scored a total of 1404 runs (220 in Tests, 721 in ODIs and 463 in T20Is) so far this year and is India's second-highest run-getter across formats. The record is currently held by another Mumbai batter in Suryakumar Yadav, who has mustered 1424 runs (260 in ODIs and 1164 in T20Is) for the Men in Blue in 2022.

Given his immaculate form, Iyer is likely to break Suryakumar's record tomorrow.

#1 For only the second time in their 48-year ODI history, Team India can suffer an ODI whitewash against an Asian team

The Indian team have been subpar, to say the least in the ongoing series against Bangladesh. While there have been instances when the visitors were on top, the Men in Blue have failed to seize the big moments in the two games.

If India somehow faces another defeat in the third ODI, they will endure only their second ODI bilateral whitewash against an Asian opponent. The only time India suffered a clean sweep against an Asian team was when Sri Lanka defeated them 3-0 in an ODI series in 1997.

The hosts, Bangladesh, will do their best to become only the second Asian team to achieve this remarkable feat against India.

