BAN vs IND 2022: 3 records that can be broken in the upcoming series 

Team India are set to commence their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in less than 24 hours. The first one-day international between the two Asian sides will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday (December 4).

With Rohit Sharma back at the helm, the Men in Blue will be aiming to make a strong comeback following their 1-0 loss in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



India’s tour of Bangladesh begins from tomorrow 🏏



#India #TeamIndia #BANvIND #CricketTwitter The big stars are back 🤩India’s tour of Bangladesh begins from tomorrow 🏏 The big stars are back 🤩India’s tour of Bangladesh begins from tomorrow 🏏🇮🇳🇧🇩#India #TeamIndia #BANvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/emudNza7Ol

Bangladesh, meanwhile, also have their experienced players in Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahman and Mustafizur Rehman on their roster, and will look to give India a run for their money.

The forthcoming white-ball series also offers a chance for both teams to break a slew of records. Let's take a look at three of those records that can be broken in the three-match ODI series between India and Bangladesh.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan can become the player with most fours in ODIs this year

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

Shikhar Dhawan, who led India to a number of ODI series this year, has not missed a single 50-over game for the Men in Blue this year. While he hasn't been on top of his game for some time, the southpaw can become the player with the most fours smashed in ODIs in 2022.

Dhawan currently has hit 77 boundaries in 19 games for India this year and needs to hit 22 more in the upcoming series against Bangladesh. The record for hitting the most fours in ODIs so far this year is currently held by South Africa's women's cricketer Laura Wolvaardt, who has hit 98 fours in 18 matches.

In the Men's ODIs, Dhawan is the joint-leading boundary-hitter alongside Shai Hope of West Indies, who has also scored 77 fours this year.

#2 Shreyas Iyer can become the fastest Indian to reach to 1500 ODI runs (by innings)

Shreyas Iyer during New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

Averaging just below 50, Shreyas Iyer has had a terrific start to his ODI career. He has been one of India's most consistent run-getters in the format this year and is also on the verge of creating a personal milestone.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shreyas Iyer in last 9 innings in ODI format:



80(111)

54(57)

63(71)

44(34)

50(37)

113*(111)

28*(23)

80(76)

49(59)



Player for India in ODI this year. Shreyas Iyer in last 9 innings in ODI format:80(111)54(57)63(71)44(34)50(37)113*(111)28*(23)80(76)49(59)Player for India in ODI this year. https://t.co/MtbDe0w1aF

With 1428 runs in just 32 ODI innings, Iyer can become the fastest Indian batter (by innings taken) to score 1500 runs. If the Mumbai lad manages to accumulate 72 runs in the Bangladesh series, he will surpass KL Rahul's record of taking 36 innings to reach to1500 ODI runs.

#1 Virat Kohli can become the fifth-highest run-getter in the ODI history

England v India - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

After a gap of four and a half months, modern-day legend Virat Kohli will be seen playing ODI cricket, the format he loves. The former Indian skipper has toppled countless records in 50-over cricket, and the three-match series against Bangladesh will give him another chance to add one more milestone to his name.

Currently the sixth-highest run-scorer in ODIs with 12,344 runs in 253 innings, Kohli could surpass the former Sri Lankan great, Mahela Jayawardene on the list. If the Delhi-born batter adds 307 runs in the three upcoming games, he will eclipse Jayawardene's tally of 12650 runs.

While scoring 307 runs in three ODIs can be arduous. However, if a batter who can achieve the task, it is Kohli who has an outstanding record in Bangladesh (970 runs in 15 innings at an average of 80).

Poll : 0 votes