BAN vs IND 2022: Hits and flops as the hosts win the final over thriller to seal the series 

In a thrilling contest between the two Asian rivals, Bangladesh trounced India by a margin of five runs to win the second ODI in Dhaka on Wednesday (December 7). With the win, the hosts have bagged the ongoing three-match ODI series after winning the first match by one wicket on Sunday.

After Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat, Mehidy Hasan (100*) and Mahmudullah (77) stitched together a mighty partnership following a top-order collapse. The hosts were reeling at 69/6 when the two right-handers brought their A-game to the fore and took Bangladesh to a total of 271 runs.

Chasing 271, Virat Kohli opened the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan as Rohit Sharma sustained an injury to his thumb while fielding. The Indian openers failed to give India a much-needed steady start as both perished inside the first three overs.

Washington Sundar, who batted in the middle-order, also squandered his opportunity before KL Rahul was outdone in the 19th over. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel then led a mini recovery for the visitors and scored 82 and 56, respectively.

However, by inflicting four quick blows from over 34 to 45, Bangladesh almost pushed India out of the game before Rohit Sharma came back to instill some hope for the Indian fans. He took the game to Bangladesh and almost won it before narrowly falling short in the last over.

To complete the review of the high-octane match, let's take a look at the hits and flops of the game.

#4 Flop - Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli's mediocre run in ODIs this year continued as he was dismissed after making just five runs off six balls.

Opening the Indian innings in Rohit Sharma's absence, Team India had high expectations from Kohli, who has guided his country to innumerable run-chases in the past.

However, while pulling a good-length delivery off Ebadot Hossain rather unconvincingly, Kohli only managed to get his underedge on the ball, chopping it onto the stumps.

Kohli's numbers in the format don't make for good reading as the Delhi lad has only mustered 73 runs in his last seven ODI innings.

#3 Hit - Rohit Sharma (India)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma poured life into the encounter with his courageous batting in the dying stages of the game.

Despite injuring his thumb and battling through the pain of stitches, the Hitman came up with a belligerent knock and almost took his side home. Scoring a quick-fire 28-ball 51* while batting at No. 9, Rohit asserted his dominance on the Bangladeshi bowlers and clobbered three boundaries and five maximums.

Had Rohit faced a couple more deliveries during his stay, the result could've easily gone in the visitors' favor.

#2 Flop - KL Rahul (India)

KL Rahul hasn't really put a foot wrong while batting at No. 5 in ODIs for India, but he endured a tough outing in Dhaka on Wednesday. Though he did a decent job while filling in as a stand-in captain in the first innings, the Karnataka lad gifted his wicket when India needed him the most during the run-chase.

With India at 39/3 inside the first ten overs, Shreyas Iyer and Rahul were tasked with rebuilding the innings. However, eight overs later, Rahul played an awful shot against Mehidy Hasan which proved to be his undoing.

While trying to paddle a dead straight delivery towards fine leg, the Indian wicket-keeper completely missed his shot. The ball hit his pads before the umpire raised his finger to give his decision. It was a high-risk shot attempted by Rahul, given the amount of turn that was available off the deck.

#1 Hit - Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up right where he left off in the previous game and decimated the Indian bowling attack at will on Wednesday.

Coming onto the crease when his team were in dire straits at 69/6, the all-rounder took the game away from India. Stitching a remarkable partnership of 148 runs with Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan offered no respite to the Indian bowlers and took them to the cleaners.

Clobbering eight fours and four sixes, the 25-year-old smashed his maiden ODI century in 83 balls and guided Bangladesh past 270.

Mehidy Hasan capped off his night with the two priced wickets of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. Expectantly, Hasan was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his heroic all-round performance.

