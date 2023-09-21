BAN vs NZ 2023: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka pitch history and ODI records

Shere Bangla National Stadium will host a three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and New Zealand from today (September 21) onwards. The first ODI will start at 2:00 PM Local Time (1:30 PM IST). The next two matches, scheduled to take place on September 23 and 26, respectively, have the same start time.

New Zealand are coming off a 1-3 series defeat in their previous outing against England. On the other side, Bangladesh beat India by six runs in their last Asia Cup Super Four game.

Bangladesh will play under the leadership of Liton Das in this series as regular captain Shakib Al Hasan has been rested. Meanwhile, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will captain the visitors.

Ahead of the series, let's take a look at the pitch history of Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka ODI records & stats

Shere Bangla National Stadium has played host to 117 ODI matches. The wicket has helped the spinners and the batters. Quite a few high-scoring ODI clashes have taken place in Dhaka.

The last time this venue hosted an ODI match was in March this year. England defeated Bangladesh by 132 runs in that contest.

Here are some other vital stats fans should know:

Matches played: 117

Matches won by teams batting first: 55

Matches won by teams batting second: 61

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 185* - Shane Watson (AUS) vs. Bangladesh, 2011

Best bowling figures: 6/4 - Stuart Binny (IND) vs. Bangladesh, 2014

Highest team total: 370/4 - India vs. Bangladesh, 2011

Lowest team total: 58 - Bangladesh vs. India, 2014

Highest successful run-chase: 330/4 - India vs. Pakistan, 2012

Average first innings score: 227

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka pitch report

The pitch in Dhaka has generally been decent for batting. Spinners have received some help from the surface as well. Fans should expect the batters and the slower bowlers to rule the roost in the Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI series.

The pitch report will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the toss of every match in the series.

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Last ODI match

England crushed Bangladesh by 132 runs in the previous ODI match hosted by Dhaka. Jason Roy's 132-run knock helped England post 326/7. In reply, Bangladesh were all out for 194. Fast bowler Sam Curran bagged four wickets for the visitors.

Nine sixes were hit in that match between England and Bangladesh. Seventeen wickets fell in the contest, with spinners taking nine of them. Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: England 326/7 (Jason Roy 132, Taskin Ahmed 3/66) beat Bangladesh 194 (Shakib Al Hasan 58, Sam Curran 4/29) by 132 runs.