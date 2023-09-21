BAN vs NZ head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI series 2023

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI series will start in Dhaka on Thursday, September 21. It is a three-match series, with all three matches scheduled to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

New Zealand will try to get adjusted to the subcontinental conditions ahead of the ODI World Cup. On the other side, Bangladesh will look to gain some winning momentum after failing to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 Final.

Litton Das will captain Bangladesh, while New Zealand will play under the leadership of Lockie Ferguson. Before the first ODI starts, here's a look at the Bangladesh vs New Zealand head-to-head stats.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs

New Zealand leads the head-to-head record in ODIs against Bangladesh by 28-10. The Blackcaps have competed 38 times against the Tigers in the ODI format, recording 28 wins and 10 losses.

They won the first 11 matches against Bangladesh on the trot before the Tigers recorded their maiden ODI win over New Zealand on October 9, 2008, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Here's a summary of their head-to-head record:

Total matches played: 38

Matches won by New Zealand: 28

Matches won by Bangladesh: 10

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

Bangladesh vs New Zealand head-to-head record in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has an 8-5 lead in the head-to-head record against New Zealand in ODI matches on home soil. The Blackcaps have not won an away ODI match against the Tigers since October 14, 2008.

The last time New Zealand battled Bangladesh in an ODI on Bangladesh's soil was on November 3, 2013. Bangladesh won that game by four wickets.

Total matches played: 13

Matches won by New Zealand: 5

Matches won by Bangladesh: 8

Last 5 Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI matches

New Zealand have won each of their last five ODI matches against Bangladesh. The Blackcaps whitewashed the Tigers 3-0 in a home ODI series played in 2021. Before that, New Zealand recorded wins over Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup group stage and a bilateral game on home soil.

Here's a short summary of the last five battles between Bangladesh and New Zealand in the ODI format:

NZ (318/6) beat BAN (154) by 164 runs, Mar 26, 2021. NZ (275/5) beat BAN (271/6) by 5 wickets, Mar 23, 2021. NZ (132/2) beat BAN (131) by 8 wickets, Mar 20, 2021. NZ (248/8) beat BAN (244) by 2 wickets, Jun 5, 2019. NZ (330/6) beat BAN (242) by 88 runs, Feb 20, 2019.