BAN vs PAK Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

The final day of the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup features an exciting Bangladesh vs Pakistan clash at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, November 6.

It's safe to say that Bangladesh have punched above their weight in the T20 World Cup. They were one of the more unfancied sides heading into the competition, with some even believing that they were lucky to have secured direct qualification to the Super 12 stage. But with two wins from four games, albeit against the two bottom-placed sides in the group, the Tigers are still mathematically in with a shot at making the final four.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have probably left it too late owing to their capitulations against India and Zimbabwe. But they're still fighting to keep their T20 World Cup hopes alive, having beaten South Africa in their previous game despite the loss of a few early wickets. They will hope for a Dutch win earlier in the day, which would simplify their route to the semi-finals. In its absence, however, the Men in Green will have to pray for Zimbabwe to somehow overcome India.

Pakistan have won their last eight T20Is against Bangladesh, including two in the recent tri-series, all by fairly comfortable margins. But if this T20 World Cup has taught us anything, it's that "upsets" are perhaps not the deviation from the norm they are assumed to be.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Today Match Prediction - Who will win today's T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan?

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Babar Azam hasn't hit double figures in any of his four innings in the World Cup, something that has majorly hampered Pakistan's chances of making the semi-finals. His opening partner Mohammad Rizwan hasn't fared much better, with only one notable score. Taskin Ahmed, who bowled four overs on the trot against India, will be licking his lips at the prospect of bowling to the struggling duo.

Taskin won't be the only pacer excited about bowling on Sunday, though. Pakistan's four-pronged pace battery would, no doubt, love facing a side that has been notoriously bad at dealing with hard lengths and swing upfront. Shaheen Shah Afridi is slowly coming into his own and Mohammad Wasim Jr. has fit into the side perfectly.

Bangladesh put up an improved batting display against India, with Liton Das making merry in the powerplay. But the lineup is heavily reliant on Das to give them a good start, something that might not be as easy against Shaheen, Wasim, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. The Tigers probably don't have the batting resources to beat Pakistan.

BAN vs PAK Match Prediction: Pakistan to win today

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will Pakistan beat Bangladesh on Sunday? Yes No 0 votes