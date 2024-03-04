BAN vs SL 2024: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20I records

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host a three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, starting today (March 4). The other two games are scheduled to take place on March 6 and 9.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are in the same group for ICC T20 World Cup 2024. This series will give the two Asian sides an opportunity to understand each other's strengths and weaknesses ahead of their mega clash on June 8 at the Grand Prairie Stadium.

Before the first T20I of this series starts, here's a look at the pitch history of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium T20I records

Sylhet has hosted 10 T20Is so far. Teams batting second have won 90% of the matches at this venue. It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss elects to field first in today's game.

Back in 2018, Sri Lanka crushed Bangladesh in T20I hosted by Sylhet. Here's a list of some important stats that fans should know from the previous matches played on this ground:

T20I Matches played: 10

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 9

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 210/4 - Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 2018

Lowest team total: 116/9 - UAE vs. Zimbabwe, 2014

Highest successful run-chase: 193/4 - Netherlands vs. Ireland, 2014

Lowest score defended: 210/4 - Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 2018

Highest individual score: 72* - Tom Cooper (NED) vs. Zimbabwe, 2014

Best bowling figures: 4/28 - Sheldon Cottrell (WI) vs. Bangladesh, 2018

Average first innings score: 149

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch report

The Sylhet pitch report for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I matches will be broadcast live just before the toss. Generally, the wicket in Sylhet has been great for batting.

Teams should look to post a total of around 180 on the board while batting first. Bangladesh have good memories of playing in Sylhet as they beat Afghanistan in a couple of T20Is at this venue last year.

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium last T20I

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by six wickets in the previous T20I hosted by Sylhet. It was held on July 16, 2023, with Taskin Ahmed stealing the show for the home team. The pacer scalped three wickets to keep Afghanistan down to 116/7 in a 17-overs-a-side match.

Chasing 117 for a win, Bangladesh reached 119/4 in 16.1 overs. Opener Litton Das top-scored with a 36-ball 35. Nine sixes were hit in that game. A total of 11 wickets fell in two innings, with spinners taking four of them.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan 116/7 (Azmatullah Omarzai 25, Taskin Ahmed 3/33) lost to Bangladesh 119/4 (Litton Das 35, Azmatullah Omarzai 2/17) by 6 wickets.

