BAN vs SL prediction: Who will win the 2nd Test?

The second and final Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from May 23. The series currently stands at 0-0 afte the first Test ended in a draw.

Sri Lankan side batted first on a belter of a track and scored 397, thanks to a brilliant ton from Angelo Matthews. He scored 199 and fell short of a well-deserved double ton by a solitary run. He was well-supported by Kusal Mendis (54) and Dinesh Chandimal (66). Nayeem Hasan of Bangladesh picked up six wickets.

The hosts then piled up runs in the second innings as Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim scored fantastic tons. Liton Das missed out on a century by 12 runs as they finished their innings at 465. Kasun Rajitha, coming in as a concussion substitute, bowled well and picked up four wickets.

The Lankan side scored 260 in their second innings in 90.1 overs losing six wickets. Dimuth Karunaratne and Niroshan Dickwella scored fifties as it helped their side draw the match. Taijul Islam for the hosts finished with four wickets.

The first Test ended in a draw as the bowlers toiled hard to pick up wickets. The second Test will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium and we can expect the spinners from both sides to come into play as the game progresses.

Will Bangladesh (BAN) beat Sri Lanka (SL)?

It was a belter of a track in the first Test as the batters enjoyed batting on the surface. Nayeem Hasan will be unavailable for the hosts for the second Test and will have to fire in unison to dent the Lankan side’s progress. The Lankan side also need to step up to eke out a result in the final Test of the series.

Both sides have quality players on their side and expect them to come out hard in the second Test. With batters in rich form, the bowlers will have to work hard to pick up wickets. As seen in the first Test, expect the second game of the series to end in a draw.

Prediction: Match is expected to end in a draw.

