BAN vs SL Telecast Channel: Where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series in India

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series starts on March 22 in Sylhet. It is a two-match series, with both matches being part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Sri Lanka had a forgettable outing in their previous WTC series, where Pakistan defeated them 2-0. Meanwhile, Bangladesh pulled off a 1-1 series draw against New Zealand at home last year.

Bangladesh will look forward to continuing their good form in Test cricket. On that note, here's a look at the schedule and live-streaming details for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series 2024.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series 2024 schedule (Match timings in IST)

The first Test of this series starts tomorrow morning at 9:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local time). The second Test will begin on March 30 at 9:00 AM IST (9:30 AM local time).

Here is the schedule:

1st Test: March 22-26, Sylhet, 9:30 AM IST.

2nd Test: March 30-April 3, Chattogram, 9:00 AM IST.

BAN vs SL Test series telecast channel list in India

Online streaming platform FanCode has acquired the rights to broadcast the home matches of Bangladesh to Indian audiences. No Indian TV channel has the rights to show this series live. Thus, fans residing in India will have to watch the series online on FanCode.

The platform offers different subscriptions for this series. The pass to watch the first Test of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka series costs ₹19, while the pass for the entire Test series costs ₹29.

Existing FanCode users with a monthly or annual subscription on the platform can watch this series live under that pack. The highlights of the matches will also be available on FanCode after the live-action ends. Only English commentary options will be available for the series.

Here is the telecast channel list:

India: FanCode (Live streaming).

