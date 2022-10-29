BAN vs ZIM Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe isn't a fixture that is new to the cricketing calendar, but it is one that will have great significance to the Super 21 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Brisbane on Sunday, October 30.

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have played each other eight times since the start of 2020, with the latter managing three wins. The Chevrons will be encouraged by two facts - one, that all three of those wins have come in the last six games, and two, that they're in an excellent run of T20I form right now. Bangladesh, in contrast, are enduring one of their worst years as a shortest-format side.

Speaking of recent form, Zimbabwe pulled off the unthinkable by securing a one-run win over Pakistan. It came as no surprise that talisman Sikandar Raza was the Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul, with the side taking themselves to third in the Group B points table as a result of their washout against South Africa.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, got their T20 World Cup campaign off to a decent start with a win over the Netherlands but came completely apart against the Proteas. Neither the batting nor the bowling clicked as Rilee Rossouw and Anrich Nortje made merry in the one-sided encounter that pushed the Tigers' net run rate into the minus-twos.

If Zimbabwe win, they could temporarily reach the summit of the Group B points table, a seemingly impossible feat at the start of the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will want to punch above their weight in the T20I format and attempt to stop a high-flying Zimbabwe side.

Zimbabwe's charge in the T20 World Cup has been led by all-round exploits from Raza, who has been impossible to read with his plethora of variations in the middle overs. He has had some support from a fiery pace-bowling attack led by Blessing Muzarabani, but he's done most of the heavy lifting for the side.

Zimbabwe will be boosted by some runs from the bat of Sean Williams, who hadn't accumulated too many contributions before the Pakistan game, as well as signs that the bowling unit is going from strength to strength in friendly Australian venues. They'll be up against a talented opposition in Bangladesh, though.

The Tigers' pacers have been one of the biggest reasons behind their success over the last few months, with Taskin Ahmed and Co. enjoying conditions upfront. Shakib Al Hasan, the bowler, hasn't quite come to the party yet, leading to the spin attack wearing and undercooked look, with the Bangladesh skipper failing to contribute often enough with the bat too.

Zimbabwe's middle order hasn't been at its best in the recent past, but Wesley Madhevere played some excellent shots after being asked to open the batting and hinted at the side heading in the right direction. More importantly, the Chevrons' bowling unit could enjoy facing up against a Bangladesh batting lineup that clearly lacks explosiveness.

The T20 World Cup has been highly unpredictable and anything could happen between the two fairly evenly matched sides. Recent form, however, could tilt the scales in Zimbabwe's favor.

BAN vs ZIM Match Prediction: Zimbabwe to win today

