Bangladesh A vs India A, 2nd unofficial Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh A and India A are scheduled to lock horns in the second unofficial Test from Tuesday, December 6, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy.

The first unofficial Test at Cox Bazar ended in a draw. The pitch helped bowlers on the first day, but it got flatter.

After being put in to bat first, Bangladesh A were bowled out for 112 in 45 overs. Barring Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, who scored 63 off 88, none of the home team's batters managed to step up.

Saurabh Kumar was the pick of India A's bowlers with four wickets. Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar were also impressive. Thereafter, India A racked up a massive score of 465 for the loss of five wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran scored hundreds to give India A a massive lead.

However, Bangladesh A batters showed a great amount of resilience and didn't allow the Indian bowlers to dominate in the second innings. Left-hander Zakir Hasan was exceptional as he scored 173 runs off 402 balls with 16 fours and three sizes. He also won the Player of the Match award.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who is currently taking part in Bangladesh's three-match ODI series against India, scored 77 runs under pressure. Saurabh Kumar picked up five wickets as Bangladesh A finished with 341 for the loss of nine wickets in 151 balls.

Bangladesh A vs India A Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh A vs India A, 2nd unofficial Test

Date and Time: December 6 2022, Tuesday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh A vs India A Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a good one for batting. Bowlers need to work hard to pick up wickets. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward for teams.

Bangladesh A vs India A Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain in the match. The sun is expected to shine brightly, with temperatures around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side either.

Bangladesh A vs India A Probable XIs

Bangladesh A

Probable XI

Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan Mohammad Mithun(w/c), Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

India A

Probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav(w), Yash Dhull, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Atit Sheth, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini

Bangladesh A vs India A Prediction

The pitch in Sylhet shouldn't pose a lot of threat to the batters. Spinners are likely to come into play, but bowlers need to be at their best. The match is expected to end in a draw.

Prediction: The match is expected to end in a draw.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

