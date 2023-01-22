Comilla Victorians and Dhaka Dominators will lock horns in Match No.22 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Monday, January 23. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

Defending champion Comilla Victorians made a horrendous start to their campaign, losing three matches on the trot. Just when it seemed that it won’t be the season for the Victorians, Imrul Kayes’ men have made a comeback and are on a three-match winning streak.

They are placed third in the points table with six points with a net run rate of -0.016. The Dominators, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.081. After initially beating the Khulna Tigers, the Dominators are on a five-match losing streak.

They will go into the match after losing to the high-flying Fortune Barishal by 13 runs. After being put in to bat first, Barishal racked up a big score of 173 for the loss of five wickets. Skipper Nasir Hossain picked up two wickets for the Dominators.

Thereafter, the skipper stayed unbeaten on 54 runs off 36 balls with three fours and two sixes, but his efforts weren’t enough for the Dominators to go past the finish line. Mohammad Mithun also scored 47 off 38.

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Match Details:

Match: Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators, Match 22, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 23, 2022, Monday, 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka hasn’t been a belter thus far. But since a match will be played in Dhaka after a break, the track may behave a tad differently. Fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain and temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-50s.

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Probable XIs

Comilla Victorians

Litton Das (wk), Mohammad Rizwan, Imrul Kayes (c), Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Jaker Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Ali, Tanvir Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Mukidul Islam

Dhaka Dominators

Soumya Sarkar, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Salman Irshad, Arafat Sunny, Nasir Hossain (c), Ariful Haque, Jubair Hossain, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Match Prediction

The Victorians are slowly but surely climbing the ladder, having already broken into the top four. The Dominators, on the contrary, have looked lost after five losses on the trot.

Prediction: Comilla Victorians to win the match.

Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dominators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

