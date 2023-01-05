Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 2, Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders are set to cross swords in Match no. 2 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Friday, 6 January. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Riders, led by Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Sohan, have a strong squad at their disposal. Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza had a memorable outing across all forms of cricket last year and will play an important role for them in the tournament.

Shoaib Malik’s role will be critical as he brings in a lot of experience. Parvez Hossain Emon is an explosive batter at the top and the focus will be on him. Mahedi Hasan has lost his place in the Bangladesh national T20I team and will be looking to prove a point.

The Victorians will be captained by Mustafizur Rahman, who will also play for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Litton Das is in the form of his life, having played beautifully across all three formats for the Tigers.

Imrul Kayes is an experienced campaigner and his role at the top of the order will hold importance. Shykat Ali can hit the ball a long way and he will have the likes of Chadwick Walton and Mosaddek Hossain for company in the middle order for the Victorians.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Match Details

Match: Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders, Match 2, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 6, 2022, Friday, 06:45 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka isn’t expected to be helpful for the batters. But since the match will be played under floodlights, batting second should be the way forward. Dew is likely to play a part, especially in the second half.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Weather Forecast

There is no forecast of rain, as of now, for Friday. Temperatures will be around 21-degree Celsius. Temperatures will be in the low-40s and playing conditions will be pleasant.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Probable XIs

Comilla Victorians

Litton Das, Imrul Kayes, Brandon King, Shykat Ali, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Chadwick Walton, Mohammad Nabi, Mustafizur Rahman (C), Nayeem Hasan, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Tanvir Islam

Rangpur Riders

Mohammad Naim, Pervez Hossain Emon, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Sikandar Raza, Shoaib Malik, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan (C & WK), Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Robiul Haque

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction

Both teams have pretty strong batting lineups and have the potential to chase down big targets. Bowlers may not find it easy, especially with the ball getting wet in the second half of the match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

