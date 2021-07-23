Bangladesh script history; become only 3rd nation to win 100th match in all formats

Bangladesh scripted a unique piece of cricketing history when they thumped Zimbabwe by 8 wickets at the Harare Sports Club on the 22nd of July 2021. The victory, which came in the Tigers’ 100th T20I, also ensured that they became only the third team after Australia and Pakistan to register wins in their respective 100th matches of all formats.

Bangladesh defeated India in their 100th ODI

Bangladesh played their 100th ODI back in 2004 at Dhaka against a much-changed India team. However, the visitors still had potential superstars in their ranks, with the encounter being one of the rare occasions when MS Dhoni opened the batting for India. Aftab Ahmed starred for the Tigers and powered them to a narrow 15-run victory.

13 years later, at the P Sara Oval in Colombo, Bangladesh won their 100th Test against Sri Lanka – a game in which Tamim Iqbal played a sterling role. Shakib al Hasan wasn’t too shabby either, as he scalped six wickets across both innings and ensured that the Tigers drew the 2-match series 1-1.

Speaking of the current series against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh have looked vastly better than the hosts and have won all white-ball games so far (3 ODIs and 1 T20I). In fact, they’ve been so dominant that they’ve achieved these victories without Mushfiqur Rahim – one of their talismanic batters.

Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe 2021.



Matchday 🙌



🆚 Zimbabwe

🏆 3-Match T20I Series

🏏 Second T20I

🏟 Harare Sports Club.

🕑4:30 PM (Bangladesh Time)#BANvZIM #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/8MbbHgJics — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 22, 2021

The Tigers clash with Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI on July 23rd and will be hoping to seal the series as they look to generate some momentum ahead of Round 1 of the T20 World Cup.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Prasen Moudgal