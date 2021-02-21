Bangladesh to tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series in April

Bangladesh Cricket Board has confirmed that their side would tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series in April. The tour was supposed to take place last year in July 2020, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

The tour was then rescheduled for October 2020, but the Bangladesh Cricket Board were unwilling to comply with Sri Lanka Cricket's 14-day quarantine norm. Finally, the two-match Test series is set to be played in April this year, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Initially, Bangladesh were scheduled to play a three-match Test series in Sri Lanka last year. But the series has now been reduced to two games.

Both the Tests are expected to be played at one venue, although the boards are yet to disclose which one. The dates of the two games are also yet to be finalised. Speaking in this regard, BCB chief executive Nizamuddin said on February 20:

"We are in talks with the Sri Lanka board, and till now, the two matches of the Test Championship are finalised. Both the matches will be played at the same venue, and we are expecting to travel to Sri Lanka by April 12-15."

Bangladesh will likely be without Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman for the Test series against the island nation. The IPL is expected to be played around that time, and BCB has already indicated that they will give NOC to players who wish to play in the Indian T20 tournament.

Bangladesh's record against Sri Lanka in Tests

West Indies recently beat Bangladesh in a closely fought two-match Test series at the latter's home. The Asian outfit is the only side yet to open their account in the ICC World Test Championship.

Sri Lanka were also recently beaten by England at home. However, the island nation will likely go in as favourites in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka have a vastly superior head-to-head record against their Asian counterparts in Tests. In 20 matches, Sri Lanka have won 16 while 3 have ended in a draw. Bangladesh's solitary win came in 2017 in Colombo.