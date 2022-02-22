Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh will host Afghanistan for a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by a two-match T20I series. All ODIs will be played in Chattogram and the action will then shift to Dhaka for the T20I series.

The first game of the ODI series will be played on February 23 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Tamim Iqbal has been handed the responsibility of leading the Bangla Tigers in the ODI series. He is in rich form and had a fantastic campaign at the recently-concluded Bangladesh Premier League.

Bangladesh's last white-ball series was against Pakistan at home, where they suffered a whitewash in a three-match T20I series. The Bangla Tigers will be hoping for a much-improved performance against Afghanistan.

The Afghans, meanwhile, recently faced Netherlands in an ODI series. It was a brilliant performance from them as they completed a clean sweep over the Dutch side at home.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will continue to lead the side and the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be eager to perform for their national side.

With both Bangladesh and Afghanistan having some exciting players on their side, the upcoming ODI series promises to be a cracker.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh, 2022

Date and Time: February 23rd 2022, Wednesday, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The pitch tends to get slower as the game progresses. We might see spinners play a major role while bowling on this surface.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Wednesday. The temperature in Chattogram is expected to range between 17 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Afghanistan

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Not only do Bangladesh have home advantage, but they also have a well-settled unit with more experience than the Afghans. The hosts are thus expected to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this encounter.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

