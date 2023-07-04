Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are set to face each other in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday, July 5. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

Bangladesh will be captained by Tamim Iqbal, who missed quite a bit of cricket due to injuries of late. His form with the bat has not been great either. The Bangla Tigers, however, have been bolstered by the return of Shakib Al Hasan, who missed the last Test due to a finger injury.

Afif Hossain Dhrubo returned to the national team and will be looking to prove a point. Najmul Hossain Shanto has turned his career around in the last 12 months and was also a contender to win the Player of the Month award.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has grown leaps and bounds as an all-rounder and a lot will depend on him as well. The focus will also be on Bangladesh’s pace battery, which has been exceptional in recent times.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman back after they missed the only Test. Ibrahim Zadran was stupendous in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi has troubled Bangladesh batters and a lot will depend on him.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh

Date and Time: July 5, 2023, Wednesday, 01.30 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram has helped spinners over the years and scores of around 260 can be competitive. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

There will be around 34 percent chances of rain throughout the duration of the match, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 33-degree Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Sayed Shirzad/Zia-ur-Rehman.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Predictions

Bangladesh have been a tough team to beat in home conditions. They will go into the match as favorites, although the Afghans would not be pushovers.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this contest.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

